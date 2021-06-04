While the past year has been challenging for students, Copperopolis Elementary School has been organizing programs to excite young pupils about the learning process.
Last week, sixth-grade students at the elementary school had the opportunity to build and launch their very own rockets as part of a cross-curricular Career Technical Education (CTE) program.
“The rocket launch was an opportunity for students (to) interpret expository text in an accurate manner, a requirement for rockets to meet the launch criteria,” a press release from Calaveras County Office of Education reads. “Rocket construction consisted of 23 building steps. Each rocket underwent an assessment to ensure it was safe for launch. In order to pass inspection, the fins needed to be secure and aligned properly, the nose cone and rip cord correctly assembled and the motor housing installed securely.”
Projects for the school year were selected based on their ability to be completed in the classroom or at home to allow all students to participate.
“For some distance learners, this outdoor activity was an opportunity to come to campus and see classmates for the first time this school year,” the release reads.
Copperopolis Elementary teacher Kurt Schneider said that the rocket launch project fit in well with the theme of this year’s CTE projects.
“There has been a theme all year with rockets and space,” he said. “With the Mars Kits, provided through 4H, students learned about space travel, coding, and built rovers to test on an obstacle course.”
The school partnered with Magnitude.io again this year for another space-related project.
“The class was able to take part in an experiment called Exolab, where they ran a ground control at home and in the classroom, which connected to an experiment on the International Space Station,” Schneider said. “This experiment connected over 100 classes from around the world.”
Sixth-grader Trey Baldwin said that his favorite part of the project was launching the rocket.
“It took a few days to put the rockets together. We learned how to build the rocket and get it ready for launch,” he said. “It was very important that we kept safe during the launch, which was my favorite part.”
Sixth-graders Anthony Warford and TJ Bent said that they enjoyed building the rocket.
“My favorite part was building the inside of the rocket,” Warford said.
The local fire department attended the launch to ensure public safety.