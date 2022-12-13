After a one-vehicle traffic incident over the weekend, one male passenger died and the driver received major injuries, according to a collision report from the San Andreas office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
On Dec 13, CHP released details dated about the vehicle collision that took place at 12:47 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Mountain Ranch area, on Railroad Flat Road near Sheep Ranch Road.
The female driver, 31-year-old Kaili Garrett of Antioch, was driving south on Railroad Flat Road in a gray 2007 Chevy Impala with an unnamed 43-year-old passenger from Mokelumne Hill, when the vehicle veered from the road for unknown reasons. The Impala then hit a fence, overturned, and struck a tree, sustaining extensive damage to the vehicle and trapping the passenger and driver inside.
When first responders arrived on the scene, both parties were removed from the vehicle and transported by ambulance for treatment of major injuries. According to the report, Garrett was treated at Modesto Memorial Hospital, and the male passenger was taken to Lodi Memorial Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
CHP reports that it was raining at the time, both parties were wearing seatbelts, and drugs and/or alcohol were not believed to have been a factor. No arrest has been made. There are no further details available at this time.