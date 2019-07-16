A Utah man convicted of 14 felony counts related to the repeated rape of two minors in Calaveras County was sentenced to 350 years to life in prison.
“Needless to say, this was a very disturbing case,” presiding judge Susan Harlan said during the sentencing on July 15 at the Calaveras County Superior Court. “These 14 counts represent a small glimpse of the years of sexual abuse these young girls suffered. … The only good thing that comes from this nightmare is that it won’t happen again to the victims or other young, defenseless victims.”
The defendant, Anthony Blymyer, remained motionless and silent throughout the proceedings. Blymyer, 45, was arrested on Oct. 21, 2016, in St. George, Utah, and extradited to Calaveras County shortly after moving away from his family in San Andreas.
Previous reports detail death threats against his family and repeated violent and sexual acts toward his two young daughters, who were both between the ages of 12 and 17 during the time of the abuse.
The charges, which spanned from 2012 to 2014, all included felony enhancements for specialized circumstances.
The victims’ mother, who testified against Blymyer during the trial, chose not to deliver a statement at the sentencing. The victims, who also testified, were not present in the courtroom.
Deputy District Attorney and lead prosecutor Monique Neese spoke on behalf of the victims and the family prior to the judge’s reading of the sentence.
“I want to reiterate how egregious this was. These were aggravated crimes,” Neese said, adding that the nature of the crimes also “violated trust with a significant other.”
“I am proud of the victims. They showed the strength and courage it took to get on the witness stand,” Neese said. “I hope, after sentencing, the family can get closure.”
The defendant did not deliver a statement and showed no signs of emotion as Judge Harlan read his sentence.
Blymyer received 25 years to life for each of the 14 counts, which must be served consecutively. He has the right to appeal his conviction within 60 days of sentencing.