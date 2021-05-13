Royalty reigned supreme at the Calaveras County Homecoming Thursday night, with the community jumping “Back in the Saddle” to crown the 2021 Miss Calaveras and Saddle Queen.
Libertas Academy senior Acadia Moes, 16, of Angels Camp, came in first-place out of eight contestants in the 83rd Miss Calaveras pageant. The young ladies were rated by a panel of judges on their public speaking skills, community service, talents and other criteria.
The newly-crowned 2021 Miss Calaveras volunteered at Calaveras Pregnancy Center for her community service and sang and danced to a 1920's flapper-era song for her talent segment.
The daughter of Brook and Tonya Moes, Acadia thanked her sponsors Don and Katherine Ozenbaugh, Kris and Sarah Jack of Computer Firemen and Moore's Martial Arts.
Calaveras High School junior Emma Darmsted, 16, was crowned First Princess, alongside 18-year-old Taylor Wilden, a senior class valedictorian at Calaveras High School, who earned the title of Second Princess.
Before the crowning, 2019/2020 Miss Calaveras Katherine Sharp presented a farewell message in which she recounted her experience as the longest-serving Miss Calaveras due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharp also announced that she will be competing in the Miss California pageant and will be the first Miss Calaveras in history to do so.
Earlier in the day, three cowgirls from Calaveras High School rode to win the title of 2021 Calaveras Saddle Queen, with Lilly Butler and her horse, Dusty, coming out on top.
Lilly, 15, is looking forward to traveling to rodeos throughout the region and serving as a “great ambassador” for the Calaveras County rodeo and fair.
She thanked her sponsors Whiskey Slide Productions and Angels Camp Body Shop Fitness and Training Studio for their support.
Macy Liotta, 18, was awarded the First Runner-Up Princess title and Kylee Stemen, 18, was named Second Runner-Up Princess.