A local man suffered major injuries on Tuesday afternoon after attempting to pass a motorhome on his motorcycle on Highway 49 between San Andreas and Angels Camp, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Dan Neill, 65, was driving a 2011 Victory motorcycle southbound on Highway 49 south of Cosgrave Road at around 1:15 p.m. when the wreck occurred.
Neill attempted to pass a motor home on its right-hand side utilizing a paved pull out, but was unable to maintain his vehicle on the paved surface and rode into the gravel on the shoulder. He lost control of the vehicle and was ejected, resulting in major injuries.
Neill was transported to Modesto Memorial Medical Center for treatment, and alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the accident, according to the CHP.