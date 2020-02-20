A man and a woman were arrested early Wednesday afternoon following an attempted escape on a motorcycle from Valley Springs to San Andreas.
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that 36-year-old Joseph Dykes, of Modesto, was driving a sport bike-type motorcycle with passenger Kyleigh Peterson, 27, of San Andreas, when a CHP officer attempted to stop them for a speeding violation on Milton Road, near South Gulch Road in Valley Springs. Dykes failed to yield and fled, leading the officer on a high-speed chase into San Andreas via Highways 26 and 49.
During the pursuit, Dykes reportedly used both lanes of the roadway to pass traffic and the pair removed items from their pockets and Peterson’s backpack, some of which were thrown over a guardrail by Peterson and never recovered.
The chase concluded when Dykes stopped the motorcycle at Bellview Street in San Andreas, and the two suspects were arrested without further incident.
A search of the suspects yielded a replica firearm and drug paraphernalia, according to the CHP. Both had active arrest warrants in Amador County and were booked into the Calaveras County Jail.
Dykes is charged with felony evading, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a replica firearm and numerous license and registration violations. Peterson is charged with resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a replica firearm.