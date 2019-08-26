California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) crews contained three vegetation fires over the weekend, but no injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged, according to Cal Fire spokeswoman Emily Kilgore.
First reported at 11 a.m. on Aug. 23, the Natural Fire broke out a quarter of a mile from Natural Bridges off Parrotts Ferry Road and Highway 4 in Vallecito. The blaze was contained at 3.6 acres in just over an hour, and the cause is under investigation.
At 8:30 p.m. that night, a set of two fires named the Ace Fire were reported in Valley Springs behind Sender's Market Ace Hardware LLC. Those were contained at 2 acres within 20 minutes of being reported, and the cause is under investigation.
On Aug. 24, the Lily Fire broke out off the 1300 Block of Lily Valley Cir X and Cooks Camp Road in West Point. First reported at 6:40 p.m., the small blaze was contained in less than 10 minutes at a tenth of an acre. The cause of the fire is under investigation.