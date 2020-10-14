On Oct. 5, Calaveras Animal Services investigated a complaint of a lethargic skunk in the 6500 Block of Railroad Flat Road, in Mountain Ranch, according to a press release. The skunk was transported to Animal Services and euthanized by Animal Control officers the same day.
The skunk was sent to San Joaquin Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing on Oct 5. The test came back positive for rabies on Oct. 7. All animals on site have been recommended to receive rabies boosters. All agencies have been appropriately notified, the release stated.
If you see a wild animal that you believe is sick or injured, please contact the Calaveras County Trapper at (209) 754-6504 Ext. 3, or Calaveras Animal Services at (209) 754-6509.
To protect human health and safety wild animals should not be handled but their locations should be reported immediately. Anyone believing that their animals may have come in contact with the skunk are urged to contact the Animal Services office at (209) 754-6509.
Animal Services asks animal owners to keep rabies vaccinations up to date. “This is vital for the health and well-being of your pets and family members. If your animals are not currently vaccinated, please contact your veterinarian right away,” the release stated.