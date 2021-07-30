The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served five search warrants between July 7 and July 15, resulting in the seizure of 1,812 growing marijuana plants and 267 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $2.1 million, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The MET served the first warrant on July 7 in the 6900 block of Riata Way in Angels Camp, where deputies seized 617 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $802,000.
“The cultivation was being conducted under the residence and in a metal outbuilding,” the release reads. “The metal outbuilding contained unsafe and unpermitted walls, electrical systems and air ducts to facilitate the indoor cultivation. Extensive black mold was visible on surfaces. Code enforcement officers were called to the scene and the structure was ‘red-tagged’ due to numerous hazards and violations which created an unsafe environment.”
Another warrant was served the same day in the 1900 block of Liberty Valley Road in Rail Road Flat. Deputies seized 40 growing marijuana plants and 146 pounds of processed marijuana with a value estimated to exceed $65,000.
Additionally, deputies seized over 7 grams of suspected cocaine and 62 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms.
Sean Donohue, 41, of Rail Road Flat, was issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and possession of cocaine.
On July 8, the MET served a warrant in the 8000 block of Hedgepeth Road in Valley Springs, seizing 236 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $236,000. One firearm was also seized.
Nancy Khom Bun, 46, of Valley Springs, was issued a citation on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale.
On July 14, deputies served a warrant for an outdoor cultivation site on Panhandle Road in Glencoe, resulting in the seizure of 389 growing marijuana plants and 67 pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value exceeding $319,000.
The following day, another warrant was served in the 800 block of La Contenta Drive in Valley Springs. Deputies seized 530 growing marijuana plants and 54 pounds of processed marijuana with a value estimated to exceed $759,000.
“The residence had been converted for indoor cultivation purposes and code enforcement officers were called to the scene,” the release reads. “The residence was ‘red tagged’ for hazards and code violations. Three suspects were arrested at the scene.”
Jilong Chen, 33, of Santa Cruz; Lingwen Wu, 36, of Valley Springs; and Jianming Yu, 32, of Sacramento were placed under arrest and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Investigations are ongoing, and the sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with knowledge of illegal marijuana operations to call its anonymous marijuana tip line at (209) 754-6870.