Sheriff’s Log
Monday, Oct. 24
Burglary
1:47 p.m., Camp Connell – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Meko Drive.
Explosion
6:30 p.m., Burson – Explosion; unable to locate anything suspicious. No report taken. West Lake Road.
Suspicious circumstances
7:29 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made. Mountain Ranch Road.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Battery
11:13 a.m., Douglas Flat – Battery; report taken. Monge Ranch Road.
Identity theft
1:30 p.m., Valley Springs – Identity theft; report taken. Saint Andrews Road.
Disturbance
9:39 p.m., Murphys – Disturbance; no report taken. Williams Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Theft
7:41 a.m., San Andreas – Theft; report taken. Toma Court.
Theft
1:16 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; report taken. Iroquois Circle.
Theft
6:49 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Myrtle Street.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Battery
8:47 a.m., San Andreas – Battery; report taken. High School Street.
Fraud
1:09 p.m., Valley Springs – Fraud; no report taken. Highway 12.
Health and safety code violation
5:47 p.m., Angels Camp – Health and safety code violation; report taken. Gun Club Road.
Friday, Oct. 28
Battery
1 p.m., San Andreas – Battery; physical altercation. Report taken. Old Oak Road.
Disturbance
1:50 p.m., Burson – Disturbance; arrest made. Brandy Lane.
Burglary
1:53 p.m., Copperopolis – Burglary, not in progress; arrest made. Chuckwagon Drive.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Firearms discharged
4:35 p.m., Valley Springs – Firearms discharged; report taken. Highway 12.
Suspicious person
9:29 p.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious person; subject sleeping on the sidewalk. No report taken. Highway 26.
Disturbance
11:13 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; no report taken. Baldwin Street.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Disturbance
12:12 a.m., Arnold – Disturbance; report taken. Patricia Lane.
Disturbance
12:13 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; family dispute. Report taken. Vista Verde Drive.
Trespassing
10:02 p.m., Copperopolis – Trespassing; citation issued. Chief Road.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Oct. 24
Nicholas Joseph Allen Frazier, 39, of San Andreas, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. at Highways 49 and 12 in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of rape, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, sexual battery by restraint and violating probation.
Friday, Oct. 28
Kenneth James Leonard, 36, of Copperopolis, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. at Chuckwagon Drive in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of violating probation.