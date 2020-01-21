For 15 years, a now-retired fire investigator kept files and evidence relating to the Karlsen house fire case in his basement.
Carl Kent today testified that when he left his position at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (formerly abbreviated CDF) Tuolumne/Calaveras unit, he took two legal boxes full of copied interview transcripts, a taped phone conversation with the defendant, and a videotape of the scene of the fire, provided by the victim’s cousin, Ellie Nesler.
The remainder of his nearly 2,000-page report, including diagrams and as many as 400 photographs, were left at his office and reportedly never seen again by Kent.
“I would say it was probably not my best move,” Kent replied when asked by Karlsen’s defense attorney Richard Esquivel if it was within CDF regulations to take home evidence.
It was the only case in his career where he ever retained evidence, Kent said. CDF had a seven-year retention policy for files, and he kept the evidence in anticipation of a testimony he may someday have to give.
“I thought it was very unusual,” Kent said of the case, remembering the remains of the house when he surveyed it: two smoke detectors with batteries removed sitting on a shelf, a broken and boarded up window, and the story Karl Karlsen relayed to him on the phone. “There were all kinds of things.”
However, Kent was denied his requests to interview the defendant in his New York hometown. After months of investigation in 1991, Kent showed the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office his full report and requested funding for the trip.
“I’m not sure if they actually looked at the photographs,” Kent said.
He was not permitted to give an answer as to why his request was denied after current District Attorney Barbara Yook objected during today’s testimony that the witness’ response would be hearsay.
Kent also took his request to his superiors at CDF, he said, but was again denied, due to a lack of funding.
“It was during a period of time when funds were limited in the state of California,” he said.
The only interview Kent would ever have with the defendant was over the phone, he said, when Karlsen called him at his office one month after the fire.
“A lot of people just spew their guts out,” Kent said regarding his experiences with interviews. Later in his testimony, he said, “As you can see with the tape, Mr. Karlsen was rather available with information.”
In the roughly hour-long audio recording, a muffled Karlsen can be heard asking about the investigation. He mentions that it “looks bad” that the fire is being investigated.
“On paper, it doesn’t look good,” Karlsen says. “I’ll be honest, it doesn’t.”
Per Kent’s request, Karlsen recounts his narrative of the New Year’s Day fire and the days leading up to it, from the bathroom window that he and the victim, Christina Karlsen, broke while trying to wedge it open with a plunger handle, to the misidentified kerosene that spilled in the hallway, which the two mopped up with clothes and Borax.
When the blaze ignited, he was retrieving something from the garage.
“The last thing I heard from (Christina) was ‘Get the kids.’ No screaming, no shouting,” he says.
Kent asks Karlsen about a potential ignition source, and Karlen replies that it may have been the trouble light he was working with in the attic prior to the fire.
At first, he states that he does not recall if he set the light on a cabinet or on the floor when he left the house. However, after being asked by Kent to close his eyes and try to remember, Karlsen replies that he did, in fact, set the light on the hallway floor.
“That’s what I did. I put it on the floor,” Karlsen says, sighing heavily and sounding distressed. “Oh boy, oh boy.”
“Sounds like you’re right,” Kent says.
“I hope I’m not,” he replies.
The defendant goes on to describe his relationship with his deceased wife.
“We were more than husband and wife. We were best friends. I could tell her anything,” he says.
When asked by Kent what he would say if he accused him of murdering Christina, Karlsen replies, “I would say you’re wrong.”
Karlsen also describes his reasoning when he took out life insurance policies on his wife and three children less than one month prior to the fire.
“We put life insurance on the kids for a college fund. $20,000 at the age of 21? This wasn’t a bad idea,” he says. “The premium wouldn’t be that bad. Why not? If we can’t afford it, we’ll back down.”
Towards the end of his testimony, Kent was asked by Esquivel if he had ever received information from State Farm Insurance claim investigator Heather Gower Small, who flew to New York to interview Karlsen and concluded in her report that the fire was intentionally set.
“I don’t recall any information coming from State Farm,” Kent responded.
The trial continues tomorrow morning and is expected to conclude by the end of the month.