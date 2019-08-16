California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued a road closure at Highway 49 and Copello Drive, north of Angels Camp, at 11:19 a.m. after a tow truck crashed into power lines. No injuries were reported.
Authorities say the accident occurred when the driver reportedly forgot to lower the boom on the truck and drove through the hanging power lines.
As of 11:52 a.m., one lane traffic control was in effect, CHP reports.
Approximately 4,200 customers were without power as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, with the affected area covering Highway 4 from Copperopolis to just outside Murphys, as well as Highway 49 from Carson Hill to Fourth Crossing, according to the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. outage map.
Power is expected to be restored by 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, though repairs of the downed lines will likely take significantly more time, according to the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES).
“Calaveras County OES is aware of the Power Outage and closely monitoring the situation. A few items for informational purposes: This is not a PSPS event, there is a wire down and PG&E is actively correcting the situation,” the OES stated in a public notification. “OES would like to take this time to remind Community members about personal preparedness, generator safety, and safety near downed wires.”
The department encouraged citizens to visit this link for more information on downed power line safety protocol.