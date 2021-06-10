On final night as Calaveras students, 166 graduates show gratitude and happiness

Mike Flock Gymnasium has hosted basketball games, volleyball matches, wrestling tournaments, school rallies and activities. But on Thursday evening, Calaveras High School’s gym was the meeting place for the Class of 2021.
Before heading down to Frank Meyer Field to receive their diplomas, 166 Calaveras students waited inside the gym for an hour to take photos, share hugs and reminisce. For many, it will be the last time they will get to spend quality one-on-one moments with some of their classmates. And for others, because of the changes that were implemented due to COVID-19, it was the first time they have seen some of their fellow seniors since school was altered in the spring of 2020.
Getting the opportunity to have one final moment together as a class was a welcomed part of the graduation experience for Calaveras senior Ava Saiers.
“I feel like it’s a really big deal for all of us to be able to see each other one last time,” Saiers said. “There has been a lot of catching up and a lot of fun. There haven't been any negative comments about having to make accommodations for Covid. We are all just so grateful that we can be together one last time.”
When 7 p.m. arrived, the 166 students made their way out of the gym and down to the field. But before reaching the bleachers and their awaiting family and friends, Calaveras teachers and staff clapped and cheered the graduates as each one walked by.
Because of social distancing regulations and still following COVID-19 guidelines, students were limited to how many friends and family members they could invite to see them graduate. For 2021 valedictorian Emmalee Miles, while she wished more familiar faces could have been there for her special moment, after all she and her classmates had to endure for nearly a year-and-a-half, getting to have a graduation ceremony was enough to put a smile on her face and keep it there all evening.
“Four years ago, if you had told me that I would be graduating with only six (of my own friends or family) people on the field watching me, I probably would have laughed at you,” Miles said inside the gym before the ceremony. “Right now, it feels like just enough because last year, they didn’t get anything at all. I’m very grateful.”
Miles went on to say, “There are a lot of things that we did miss out on, but I think being here and having a normal graduation, or as normal as it can be, is definitely worth it.”
The ceremony began with Interim Principal Heather Brandt welcoming those in attendance and then Calaveras Unified School District Superintendent Mark Campbell addressed the graduates. Before heading down to the field, Campbell spoke about how special the Class of 2021 is and how he plans on remembering the group of 166.
“They are the most accomplished class,” Campbell said. “Not necessarily academically or athletically, but life accomplished. They went through tremendous adversity and managed to get here to graduation, when they could have given up. I think this is one of the most accomplished classes, if not the most accomplished class, because of what they went through to get here.”
Following Campbell’s speech, incoming principal Amy Hasselwander spoke and for many in attendance, they got their first introduction to Calaveras’ new principal.
Donivan Giangregorio, Destiny Key, Anna Long and Alisen Phon narrated the journey the class took from their first days on campus, to their final moments as Calaveras students. Miles then spoke as valedictorian and Amaya Halepota followed as salutatorian.
Once the speeches were completed, diplomas were handed out. Students exited the bleachers and one-by-one, finally received what they had worked so long to capture. With each name announced, cheers came from friends and family sitting on chairs on the new turf at Frank Meyer Field.
At many graduations, the expression, ‘We did it,’ is often said by students. But for the Class of 2021, those three words perhaps have a deeper and more important meaning than ever before.
“There’s definitely been a lot more struggle this year, so everyone being able to say, ‘Yay, we did it,’ is actually, yay, we did it,” Miles said. “I think everyone who has been able to do that is resilient and we are all together and strong.”