The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest was made Dec. 23 in connection with several suspicious fires that occurred in Dorrington in late November.
Carl Morrison, 33, of Mountain Ranch, was arrested in the 16000 block of Joy Road in Mountain Ranch and charged with felony arson involving an inhabited structure and forest land, burglary, vehicle theft and theft of personal property after several tips were received from the public regarding a photograph of a suspect that was released by the Sheriff’s Office the previous day, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
“During the contact with Morrison, new information and evidence was discovered and Morrison was arrested,” a Sheriff’s Office press release states. “The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens who provided information regarding this case.”
Morrison is currently being held in county jail with bail set at $250,000.
The investigation into three fires of questionable origin, which occurred between Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, is ongoing.
The fires were ignited in the area of Boards Crossing Road in Dorrington and resulted in the complete loss of one structure as well as damage to several acres of land.