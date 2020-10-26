Columbia College to receive $150,000 for scholarships, financial aid

Columbia College is one of 34 California Community Colleges poised to receive up to $150,000 for scholarships and emergency financial assistance, the college announced in an Oct. 22 press release.
The promise of funding comes as a pledge from the Jay Pritzker Foundation to the state’s community college system over the next 20 years, marking the “largest pledge ever” to community colleges in the nation, per the release. The foundation is based in Houston, Texas.
Rural areas with low college degree attainment are first priority for the monies, which will be allocated through the new California Community College Finish Line Scholars Program under the Foundation for California Community Colleges (FCCC).
The percentage of Calaveras County’s population, aged 25 and older, with a post-secondary degree is 31.1%, per a Statistical Atlas map. The rate for Tuolumne County is 29.4%. Marin County has the highest college attainment rate in the state at 63.3%.
The goal of the Jay Pritzker Foundation’s pledge is to help students complete their degrees, with the first year of funding focusing on student emergency assistance needs. Participating colleges can expect similar funding for at least the first five years of the program that can be used for emergency assistance and scholarships.
“It’s great to know the donors and the FCCC are specifically targeting regions and communities like ours, where students face so many hurdles in preparing for better jobs and better futures,” said Columbia College President Santanu Bandyopadhyay in the press release.
Columbia College Foundation President Jeff Warren said he was “excited to learn of this incredible gift and what it might mean for our students.”
The opportunity matches the foundation’s top priority – “providing direct support to our students to help them reach their educational goals,” Warren said.
Yosemite Community College District Chancellor Henry Yong said the funding will be a “much-needed boost to many of our students. For some, this could be the difference between being a successful completer or a dropout.”