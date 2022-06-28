After 16 years as Bret Harte Union High School District’s (BHUHSD) superintendent, Michael Chimente is retiring. At a May 27 Academic Awards ceremony, Chimente was presented with the governing board’s resolution to name Bret Harte’s multipurpose room after the superintendent.
A sign, constructed by Bret Harte Agricultural Construction students and teachers, as well as a permanent plaque, will “pay tribute to Chimente’s service to the district,” according to a press release.
At the May 27 ceremony, BHUHSD board president Joan Lark recognized Chimente, saying, “Mr. Chimente has always put the needs of the students above everything else.”
Additionally, she “noted that among Chimente’s many achievements, he was instrumental in passing a General Obligation bond which allowed the district to build a new math/science building, the multipurpose room, the sports complex, among other improvements to the school facilities.”
Chimente seemed grateful for the recognition, telling students and staff he appreciated them and that they have “made it a great place.”
Also on June 6, Chimente received an award of $4,000 for the 2022 Loss Prevention Award, presented by Norma Wallace, Executive Director of Tuolumne Joint Powers Authority. The monetary award “is presented yearly to the school district with the least amount of facility safety deficiencies,” according to a press release.
This was Chimente’s sixth time accepting the award for the school district.