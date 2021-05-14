Beginning next school year, a one-time Albert Michelson Elementary School student will take the reins at his former school.
The Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) Governing Board recently selected Josh O’Geen as principal at Michelson Elementary in Murphys for the 2021-22 school year.
“Mr. O’Geen is a Michelson alumnus who has extensive experience as an administrator, most recently as the principal at Copperopolis Elementary in the neighboring Mark Twain Elementary School District,” a press release from VUSD reads.
O’Geen replaces Louise Simson, who has accepted a superintendent position for Anderson Valley Unified School District in Mendocino County beginning July 1.
“It is wonderful to welcome Mr. O’Geen to the District,” VUSD Superintendent Jim Frost said. “He has a passion for students and instruction and has familiarity with many of the district’s innovative teaching practices including the use of the adopted Center for Collaborative Language Arts curriculum, which is a hallmark of our elementary reading instruction program.”
As part of the selection process, an extensive interview panel made up of teachers, classified staff, administration and parents reviewed numerous candidates.
“Mr. O’Geen stood out for his enthusiasm for collaboration and working to meet the needs of all students within the school community,” Frost said. “Michelson School will benefit from Mr. O’Geen’s deep experience as an educator and his passionate commitment to students and our community at large.”
O’Geen said that he was “very excited” to be a part of VUSD.
“I grew up in Calaveras County and it is an honor to serve my home community at Michelson Elementary,” he said.