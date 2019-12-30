All available California Highway Patrol (CHP) personnel statewide will be patrolling for impaired drivers and other safety violations this New Year’s Eve, with a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) in place from from 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, to 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020.
“Please make smart choices this holiday season. Driving while impaired can have tragic results,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley stated in a news release. “Whether impaired by alcohol or drugs, the result can lead to arrest, injury or death. Either way, the impact will be life-altering.”
Last year, at least 25 people were killed statewide due to collisions involving impaired drivers during CHP’s New Year’s MEP, according to data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System. An additional 270 others were injured and 1,140 arrests were made due to impaired driving.
In Calaveras County, 2019 yielded 34 DUI investigations, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, with five of those incidents occurring in the month of January.
“We don’t do checkpoints but are definitely aware of increased drinking and propensity to drive at those times,” Sgt. Greg Stark with the Sheriff’s Office told the Enterprise. “We are aware and will take action if we see suspected drunk driving.”
According to CHP Officer Tobias Butzler, the summer season in Calaveras County is more rife with DUI’s than the winter holidays, but increased manpower over New Year’s is implemented regardless.
“Every available officer has to work that day,” he said. “Everyone on that night is looking for drunk drivers. Obviously, we hope no one drinks and drives.”
Both the Sheriff’s Office and the CHP recommend keeping the party close to home or utilizing a taxi service if driving is necessary.
Butzler says he is starting to notice more taxi options in the area including Uber and Lyft, of which CHP officers are “big fans.”
He reminded partiers to plan ahead and assign a designated driver if a taxi is not an option, but also warned that the designated driver system is not always reliable or safe. ‘
“Make sure that person stays the designated driver,” Butzler said. “I’ve arrested many people in my career who claimed they were the designated driver and were just the least drunk one in the car.”