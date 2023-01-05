In a Dec. 2 traffic stop, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy arrested a driver and passenger for possession of methamphetamine and other charges.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 4, near Main Street in Copperopolis.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
For assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
In a Dec. 2 traffic stop, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy arrested a driver and passenger for possession of methamphetamine and other charges.
The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 4, near Main Street in Copperopolis.
According to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office report, the deputy noticed both of the suspects displaying “typical symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance” and searched the vehicle, finding 25 grams of methamphetamine and other paraphernalia inside. Both suspects were placed under arrest and transferred to the county jail.
The driver, 39-year-old Jason David Copeland, of Wilseyville, was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired and was also charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges including transportation of a controlled substance, possession (of meth) for sale, driving while impaired, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license. Copeland also reportedly had a misdemeanor warrant issued for his arrest in relation to another charge.
The 44-year-old passenger, Michele Alec, of West Point, was also arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and was also charged with felony transportation of a controlled substance, felony possession (of meth) for sale, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with knowledge of methamphetamine or any other illegal controlled substances to call their Anonymous Tip Line at (209) 754-6030.
Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.