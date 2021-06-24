A 49-year-old Murphys man was sentenced on June 22 to 40-years-to-life in prison for offenses committed during an April 2020 incident in which he was found guilty of assaulting and injuring his wife, then shooting at deputies who responded to the couple’s home.
Alexander Koorkoff was found guilty of all counts and special allegations, including the attempted murders of Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Kevin Stevens, Deputy Ian Schlarb, assaults with a firearm on Deputy Tyler Seawell, Deputy Jesse Green, his wife and injuring his wife.
The trial began in early March and spanned two weeks, with the jury hearing from more than 15 witnesses.
Calaveras County Superior Court Judge Timothy Healy agreed with the county probation department’s recommendation of sentencing Koorkoff to a term of 25 years in prison, plus an additional term of 15 years to life
“We are thankful for the hard work and dedication that the jury put into hearing this case, and we are relieved that the defendant’s wife will be protected from his senseless violence through his lengthy incarceration,” Calaveras County Deputy District Attorney Brad Jones, who tried the case, said in a statement. “I am proud to live and work in a community that will not tolerate violence against a spouse or against the law enforcement officers who keep us safe.”
"We are grateful to our local law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day, intervening to protect victims of domestic violence," added District Attorney Barbara Yook.
According to the prosecution, Koorkoff assaulted his wife with a revolver on April 5, 2020, and repeatedly hit her with a wooden rod after she hid it from him at their home in the 4000 block of El Camino Casale Road in Murphys. When deputies arrived at the residence, Koorkoff engaged them in a standoff that lasted several hours, delaying medical treatment for his wife.
During the standoff, Koorkoff repeatedly threatened over the phone to shoot deputies as 63 phone calls were made to Koorkoff by the sheriff’s office crisis negotiation team.
Rounds of tear gas were launched into the residence by the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team, and Koorkoff fired shots directly at deputies with a 12 gauge pump-action shotgun from inside the home.
Initial sheriff’s office reports say deputies exchanged gunfire with Koorkoff until he exited the residence through the garage with his hands up, continuing to refuse to comply with orders. He then lifted his shirt to expose a handgun and made “sudden and quick” movements toward his gun, while asking officers to shoot him.
Struck by less-than-lethal rounds fired by deputies, Koorkoff retreated back into the home but eventually re-emerged after additional less-than-lethal efforts were made and a telephone connection was re-established. Koorkoff was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
He has been in the custody of the Calaveras County Jail since April 6, 2020, where he remains awaiting transportation to the California Department of Corrections.
Koorkoff had no prior criminal history in Calaveras County. Court records show a traffic violation in 2008.
Anyone living in a domestic violence relationship is encouraged to call The Resource Connection, Calaveras Crisis Center at (209) 754-1300 for help.