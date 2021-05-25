Mountain Oaks School, based in San Andreas, has joined more than 130 charter public schools and organizations throughout California in opposing Assembly Bill 1316, which, if passed, will radically change how charter schools currently operate.
AB 1316 is a reform measure aimed to fix legislative loopholes regarding a criminal case involving A3 Charter Schools, a now-defunct online-only charter school network. In February, A3 executives Sean McManus of Australia and Jason Schrock of Long Beach pleaded guilty to conspiracy in pocketing more than $50 million in public funds funneled from charter schools.
The bill targets nonclassroom-based (NCB) charter schools in its push to increase charter school accountability, but charter school leaders including the California Charter Schools Association, Charter Schools Development Center and the Association of Personalized Learning Schools and Services have argued that the “sweeping reform” is too broad and ignores other reform bills passed in 2019.
“AB 1316 would essentially eliminate (NCB) charter schools by imposing unworkable mandates for site-based programming, excessive limits on enrollment, and mandatory funding cuts,” reads a letter from the coalition against AB 1316 addressed to the Assembly Education Committee.
Without revisions, the bill will “aggressively” eliminate funding for charter schools unless students are on-campus 80% of the time or more, according to Mountain Oaks School Principal Bill Redford.
Mountain Oaks School is a Western Association of Schools and Colleges-accredited school whose charter is administered by the Calaveras County Office of Education. It has served students with tailored, hybrid-learning plans in Calaveras, Amador and Tuolumne counties for the past 26 years.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for alternative learning plans grew exponentially but charter school growth funding did not. Mountain Oaks admitted 80 new students from its waiting list without any additional funding from the state.
Redford believes very few of the 450 students Mountain Oaks now serves will return to a traditional classroom-based setting if the programming at the school is forced to change.
“Mountain Oaks meets at minimum weekly with students and a number of students come on campus multiple times each week for tutoring, small group instruction and other in-person services to fulfill the learning objectives of their Personalized Learning Plan. We believe that this model has proven to be successful with the student population we serve,” Redford wrote in a letter to the county Office of Education. “While the bill may intend to ensure that ALL public school students have access to equitable school resources, it is our belief that this bill may ultimately force more families to file Private School Affidavits or seek a Private School Satellite Program (PSSP). It is highly unlikely these families will return to traditional public school.”
Additionally, AB 1316 limits residency of students served by charter schools to the county of authorization, which would displace roughly 150 students at Mountain Oaks, according to Redford.
“In rural California students have limited school choice offerings, the physical landscape lends itself to students attending schools like Mountain Oaks as we may be the only option for them to pursue the type of education being offered,” he wrote.
In a guest editorial for the Calaveras Enterprise, county Superintendent of Schools Scott Nanik urged parents to contact their local state legislators to speak out against AB 1316 and a “lighter bill,” SB 593, which similarly addresses charter school accountability issues.
“I am concerned that our legislators are taking a one-size-fits-all approach to this complex situation,” he wrote. “Many families need flexible options to ensure the success of their students. These options need to be protected and our legislators should use a more focused approach to prevent abuse and close legal loopholes.”
To read more about the California Charter Schools Association’s opposition to AB 1316, visit www.ccsa.org.