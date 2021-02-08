The quick actions of local emergency responders on Monday morning saved a man from plummeting 150 feet from Parrotts Ferry Bridge to the frigid waters below.
Just after midnight, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) received a tip regarding a man who was attempting to jump off of a local bridge.
“With the aid of California Highway Patrol, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and Angels Camp Police Department, both the Stevenot and Parrotts Ferry bridges were checked,” a statement from the TCSO reads. “Neither the man nor his vehicle were located at that time. Continued checks of the bridges were conducted throughout the early morning hours.”
Shortly after 3 a.m., the man’s car was located near Parrotts Ferry Bridge. However, the man could still not be found. At 7 a.m., TCSO Search and Rescue Team, deputies and boat patrol deputies, as well as deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, undertook another search of the area.
“Around 10 a.m., the man was finally located standing on the Parrotts Ferry Bridge,” the statement reads. “Corporal Long negotiated with the man for about 10 minutes. The man attempted to jump from the bridge to the water approximately 150 feet down, but was grabbed through the railing by Corporal Long. Corporal Long was able to hold the man as he dangled for approximately 30 seconds. Calaveras County Deputy Markovitz came over and helped. Corporal Long, Deputy Markovitz and members of the TCSO Search and Rescue Team pulled the man over the railing to safety.”
While the man was taken to the hospital, he sustained no injuries.
“We want to thank all of our allied agencies and the heroic work of all law enforcement personnel today,” the statement reads. “Your bravery, dedication and persistence saved a life.”
Resources are available for those experiencing a mental health crisis. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at (800) 273-8255. The Calaveras County Crisis Hotline can be reached at (209) 754-3239 or (800) 499-3030 or by texting ANSWER to 839863.
For more information, visit mentalhealth.calaverasgov.us/Services/Suicide-Prevention.