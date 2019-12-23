The March primary ballot is locked in for Calaveras County supervisorial races.
This cycle, three county supervisors’ districts are up for re-election. Those are District 1, District 2 and District 4.
Sharon Lee Romano has filed for candidacy in District 1, along with incumbent Gary Tofanelli. Tofanelli has been in office since 2016, when he took 53% of the vote in the general election to beat former District 1 Supervisor Cliff Edson.
District 1 includes the communities of Circle XX, San Andreas (the county seat), Valley Springs, Campo Seco, the La Contenta subdivision, Camanche, Burson and Wallace.
In District 2, both Jack Garamendi, the current supervisor, and Laree Lynn Garza of Mokelumne Hill have filed for candidacy. Garamendi has held the seat since 2016, when he ran unopposed and garnered 95% of the vote in the primary.
Situated in the heavily forested northeast portion of the county, the communities in District 2 are Mokelumne Hill, Paloma, West Point, Wilseyville, Glencoe, Rail Road Flat, Sheep Ranch, Mountain Ranch and Calaveritas.
In District 4, which includes the communities of Angels Camp, Altaville, Salt Spring Valley and Copperopolis, current Angels Camp Mayor Amanda Folendorf is challenging incumbent Dennis Mills for the seat. Mills took 56% of the vote in the 2016 primary.
Two superior court seats were up for grabs as well.
Superior Court Judge David Sanders filed for re-election for Office One, and Superior Court Judge Timothy Healy filed for re-election in Office Two. With no challengers entering either race by the deadline for the candidate filing period on Dec. 6, both Sanders and Healy have secured their respective seats, the elections office confirmed on Dec. 13.
Some changes for the 2020 primary:
**The California primary election was moved from June to March 3, 2020, per legislation passed in 2017 to increase California’s influence in the presidential election. The general election will still be held in November of 2020.
• Every voter will receive a vote-by-mail ballot with Calaveras County’s move to implement the Voter’s Choice Act. Passed in 2016, the law is meant to encourage voter turnout by providing greater flexibility and convenience to voters.
Voter turnout
Voter turnout for a nonpresidential election was at its highest in 10 years for Calaveras County in the 2018 midterm general election, with 74% of 29,555 registered voters participating. The local trend was in line with nationwide numbers, with the 2018 midterms being the first in history to garner over 100 million votes, as reported by CBS News.
In the Calaveras County 2016 presidential primary election, voter turnout was 57%, and for the general election, 81% of voters turned out. That year, President Donald Trump took Calaveras County with 57% of the vote, with Hillary Clinton collecting 33% of the vote.
Since the 1970s, national turnout has remained stable, hovering around 50% to 60% in presidential elections over that period, but that hasn’t been the case for many state and local elections. A 2016 Portland State University study found that voter turnout was at less than 15% for mayoral elections in 10 of America’s 30 largest cities, a trend that some scholars attribute to a declining readership in local news.
Smaller communities like those in Calaveras County tend to see higher turnouts than those of larger cities, and are often more tight-knit and engaged in local politics, according to Calaveras County Clerk-recorder Rebecca Turner. That said, there is still room for improvement.
“Nowadays, even in big cities like Chicago, Philadelphia or New York, we see mayoral elections where just a third of eligible voters turn out. It’s really puzzling,” Dan Hopkins, political science professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said on a call from Philadelphia on Dec. 12.
Local and state governments are tasked with drawing school district boundaries, securing funding for social services and developing regulatory ordinances for cash crops, among a plethora of other duties.
Hopkins argues that a changing media landscape over the past 50 years may explain the decreases in turnouts researchers have tracked in many state and local elections.
“The contemporary media landscape has undermined the business model of local TV, radio and especially print newspapers,” the result of which has been a decline in knowledge about local politics, Hopkins said. “In the 1980s, I would’ve been expected to read at least one newspaper, The Enquirer or the Philadelphia Daily News. I probably would’ve watched local television, because even if I’m not interested in local politics, by doing so, I can learn about the local football team or find out what the weather was going to be. Our information was really bundled, so we learned a lot about local politics just by how news media was set up, often predominantly through local newspapers.”
Cable and satellite TV, in particular, evolved to offer a diverse range of channels, and local political news became something people would have to actively seek out, Hopkins said.
The rise of the internet made the problem even more complicated, as it concentrated people’s attention on a small number of websites, Hopkins added.
Hopkins said he has surveyed many people who had no problem discussing national politics, yet were unable to identify their local elected officials.
“People who, a few questions before, were just explaining what they knew about President Trump would say, ‘Sorry, I just don’t know who my mayor is,’” Hopkins said.
While there’s no silver bullet for getting people engaged in local politics and increasing voter turnout, finding “innovative ways to make local news attractive and interesting” could be a start, according to Hopkins.
As far as regulatory solutions go, Hopkins prioritized establishing regulations that protect and promote local TV news by requiring TV stations to have a physical presence in their broadcast areas, developing internet regulations that would require providers of online content to emphasize local news more and reshaping campaign finance to make public matching funds available for money raised in the district by candidates, but not available for money raised outside the district.