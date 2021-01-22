The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a Pine Grove man suspected of murdering a woman whose body was recently discovered in West Point.
Savana Lee Burger, 27, of Pine Grove, was reported missing by her mother on Oct. 23, 2020 after she failed to attend an important court date, according to the sheriff’s office.
“At this time, deputies were able to ascertain that the missing person was last in the area of West Point CA through cellular phone data. The Investigations Bureau took over the investigation and has continuously followed investigative leads,” a Sheriff’s Office news release reads. “During the course of this investigation, members of the Amador County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau and Search and Rescue Team searched multiple areas and gathered evidence from several locations in and around West Point.”
On Jan. 16, Burger’s body was found in West Point, along with “other evidence” by law enforcement searchers. The victim’s remains were identified through rapid DNA testing.
Law enforcement is now looking for Jerry Lee Adams Jr., 44, who is suspected of murdering Burger.
The Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team with the assistance of patrol and investigations personnel attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Adams on Climax Road, near Pioneer Drive, in Pine Grove on Jan. 20, but did not locate the suspect.
Anyone who has information regarding this case may call the Amador County Secret Witness program at 209-223-4900 or the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500.