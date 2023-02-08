Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
Subscriptions will be processed in house so there will be a delay after purchasing online.
For assistance with classified or life tributes call 209-754-3861 x 320
For subscription assistance, email subscribe@calaverasenterprise.com, or call 209.754.3861 and state your name and callback number.
Sometimes Valentine’s Day can leave everyone a little stumped about what to do to avoid a disappointed significant other, or whoever might be your Valentine. There are many hidden gems throughout Calaveras County that would make for a romantic date, or at the very least, provide some inspiration as to what to do this Valentine's Day.
A day at the lake
For anyone looking to have a relaxing day by the water, New Hogan Lake near Valley Springs has several spots that are perfect for a picnic or a walk. Calaveras County is also home to Lake Tulloch in Copperopolis and White Pines (above the snow line), as well as countless creeks that are running high this time of year—all peaceful spots to sit and relax.
Take the scenic route
Sometimes it’s nice just to get in the car and drive through the countryside. It’s simple, relaxing, and can lead to new discoveries. The roads surrounding the West Point area of Calaveras County are some of the most beautiful in the county, with plenty of stunning vistas. If you have the right car to navigate a winter wonderland, consider exploring the roads between West Point and Arnold. Maybe you and your Valentine want to build a snowman or engage in a snowball fight before stopping somewhere for hot chocolate, and Arnold is the perfect place for that.
If you really want to be hardcore, you can build a snow cave and camp out overnight in the wilderness.
Wine and dine
If you’re looking for a fancy wine-and-dine Valentine's Day date, look no further: Murphys is packed full of restaurants, wineries, and other small shops.
The same can be said for downtown Angels Camp, which has seen an increase in eateries over the past few years. It’s the perfect place for a dinner and movie date. You might want to get something to eat AFTER you see the movie, otherwise you’ll just be rushing through your meal.
Mokelumne Hill may be famous for its haunted hotel, but there is lots more to do in this small town nestled in the mountains. Whether you’re looking to wine taste, go antiquing, or dine, there is plenty to do. It’s also not too far away from New Hogan, making it a perfect day trip to explore both spots.
Copperopolis also has the Town Square, which is romantic and quiet at night with lots of spots to visit during the day. Copperopolis is home to Copper Valley Golf Resort with its Verona18 restaurant for fine dining. There’s also the Old Corner Saloon for those who want to step back in time and shoot some pool.
Many establishments in the Mother Lode are offering Valentine’s Day specials, so be sure to check the Enterprise calendar for more ideas.
Danny is a writer and a Calaveras County native. He studied creative writing and marketing at San Francisco State University and has previously done work as an automotive journalist. He is happy to be back and writing about the local community.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.