New California State holds town hall meeting in San Andreas

Since California joined the Union in 1850, there have been over 200 attempts to break up the state.
The latest of these is the New California State movement, which seeks to divide the state’s population in half and create a 51st state made up of California’s more rural counties and the bulk of the state’s territory.
On July 7, about 15 locals gathered at Gerald Turner Park in San Andreas for a New California State town hall meeting featuring a speech from New California State Vice President Chriss Street.
Street has worked as a business and government strategy consultant and forensic economist in national and international finance for over 40 years, consulting with governments around the world including the United States, China, Japan, Vietnam, Korea, Canada and numerous Central and South American countries.
In the 1990s, Street played the leading role in uncovering the risky financial practices of Orange County, which ultimately led to its bankruptcy.
“In that process I really learned a lot about government,” Street said. “I had really never been that interested in government. I just happened to be someone who was a very large bond trader. I was one of the largest bond traders in the country, and the local people in Newport Beach told me there was a problem.”
It was the largest municipal bankruptcy in the history of the United States until that point, and Paul Preston covered it on his Agenda 21 radio program. Preston went on to found and serve as president of New California State in 2017.
“He actually was one of the few media outlets that came and really was interested and became an advocate for me,” Street said.
Street consulted with Orange County as it restructured financially and eventually went on to serve as county treasurer.
“Orange County, just like the state of California, had 11 different levels of management, and we took that down to three,” he said. “We did a classic corporate reorganization where you get the top heavy people out.”
Street sees parallels between the practices of Orange County during the 1990s and the current policies of the state of California.
“I joined this movement in 2018,” he said. “I wouldn’t join it before, because I told Paul, ‘You need to have an existential crisis. You literally need to have a meteor hit.’ That meteor has arrived.”
Members of New California State believe that California is a failed state that does not provide a Constitutional form of government. Among their goals are rolling back environmental restrictions, lowering taxes and decreasing regulations.
While other movements to divide the state have brought forth unsuccessful lawsuits and ballot measures, New Californians seek to achieve their goal through a process provided by the Constitution which allows new states to form from existing states with the approval of the state legislature and the U.S. Congress.
New Californians believe that an imminent financial crisis in the state due to overspending will lead to approval, and have been designating governing entities and representatives in 53 counties and drafting a new state constitution.
Since 1848, the U.S. economy has gone through multiple roughly 45-year cycles of boom and bust, Street said, which have been centered around the state of California.
The discovery of gold, the oil boom, World War II and the passage of Proposition 13 set in motion large expansions of the economy, he said.
“In 1980, the Reagan Revolution was built off the (Proposition 13) tax cut,” he said. “The first thing that he did was he cut taxes dramatically and kicked off the largest venture capital boom in the history of the planet.”
Street said that California has reached the end of an economic cycle, and its business model is failing.
“We have harvested the boom,” he said. “We get great productivity growth coming out of the ’70s, and after 2008, it goes down dramatically.”
California currently faces “existential financial risk,” Street said.
“Even the Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates that there’s a $30 billion risk in any given year of cash flow,” he said. “For a $140 billion budget, you can lose $30 billion in cash flow any given year. For a state that currently gets $20 billion in capital gains, if the market crashes they could have a $50 billion swing. … They’re actually planning to run deficits for the next three years. The state has to have a balanced budget.”
Street said that the federal government would be unlikely to bail out the state during a financial crisis.
“Do you really think they’re going to take $80 billion, or one-third of their discretionary spending, and ship it to California so California doesn’t have to change?” he said. “(The state) can’t raise money on Wall Street. They can’t issue bonds.”
As the cost of labor rises in China, New California would be well-positioned to host a boom in manufacturing, Street said.
“We are on the cusp of another big economic boom,” he said. “That economic boom is going to be the recapturing of manufacturing.”
Street said that New California would prioritize building the infrastructure necessary for an expansion in manufacturing.
“We’re not going to use general obligation bonds to do it—we’re going to do it through public-private partnerships or project finance financing,” he said. “Wall Street loves to have things they can have confidence in. They’re never going to have it taken away. They’re going to own it.”
The new state would cut costs by cutting bureaucracy, especially at the top, Street said.
“We’re going to get rid of those high compensation people, and we’re going to take authority and give it to the worker,” he said. “There’s more brains on the floor than there is in the office.”
Street said that the division of the state would benefit both New and Old California. New California would take on its share of the state of California’s liabilities and provide a way out of a difficult situation.
“We’re going to let them have their social justice wonderland,” he said. “We’re going to give them a funding source for that in cheap water and cheap electricity. They’re going to mark that product up, and they’re going to use that to pay off their pensions.”
Street said that the California Constitution is the primary reason for California’s financial problems, and a new constitution and a new state are the solution.
“You have a boom that’s ready to go, and in a state that can’t do it if it tried,” he said. “I’m here to tell you that New California is a movement positioned to take advantage of a crisis. It’s going to happen whether they want it or not. California can’t solve their own problems.”
New California State Senator Terry McBride, of Mountain Ranch, updated the group on the latest activities of the movement, which include the recent filing of a lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials seeking to declare all state ballots from the 2020 presidential election void due to statutory non-compliance and non-compliance with the Constitution.
“We have an incredibly valid lawsuit, because all of our ballots were incorrectly written,” McBride said.
Street said that two required hedge clauses did not appear on ballots cast in the state.
“Neither statement appeared,” he said. “It says in the law if it doesn’t appear it’s invalid.”
Gloria Jean Bodenmuller, of Valley Springs, was among the locals who attended the meeting. She said that she has lived in Calaveras County for over 40 years.
“We could have the California that I knew and grew up in as a child in Silicon Valley,” she said. “I think there’s great hope for us. I think that this is going to work—I really do.”