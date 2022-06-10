At the Calaveras High School (CHS) graduation Thursday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas, themes of hope, resilience, and community emerged from speeches given by both students and school administration.
After a long four years—two of those consumed by a global pandemic—CHS seniors are looking toward a brighter future. This year’s class of graduating seniors—the first to bear the new name Red Hawks—celebrated a long road that included distance learning, limited social interaction, and political strife.
Before the ceremony, senior Emily Wellman told the Enterprise that she was excited, but scared to graduate—because then she will have to become an adult. Wellman already seems pretty grown-up, however, earning recognition for her “civic engagement” through volunteer work. Wellman has participated in the Circle of Friends program throughout her high school career, which seeks to establish “friendships between students impacted by disability or adversity and their non-disabled peers,” according to the program website. Wellman is also active in her church and is looking forward to studying psychology at a university in the fall.
Wellman wasn’t the only senior recognized for civic engagement, however. Of the 133 graduating seniors, 48 of them participated in civic engagement, according to the program. Of those, nine seniors also received scholarships for their efforts during the CHS Scholarship Night on June 1.
Senior Sydney Remus, one of the nine who received the civic engagement scholarship, was singularly praised by CHS Principal Amy Hasselwander for completing over 3,300 volunteer hours. Remus also received Valedictorian status, with a GPA of 4.188, alongside 15 other students.
The top two Valedictorians, Emma Alliende and Garrett Hesser, both graduated with a “tied” GPA of 4.298. Alliende and Hesser also happen to be cousins and “grew up a stone’s throw from each other,” according to Hesser. With the “Co-Valedictorians” taking turns at the microphone, each spoke of their experiences in school, life, and the community.
Hesser delivered a poetic monologue about the beauty of Calaveras in which he likened the experience of graduation to the hatching and releasing of salmon in the Mokelumne River.
“Today is the day we are being released from our aquarium, and swimming downstream in search of the vast ocean ahead,” Hesser told the seniors.
Hesser also called out appreciation for the many generations of Calaveras families who have attended CHS, including his and Alliende’s own family, of which the teens are the sixth generation to live in Calaveras County. The cousins’ grandfather, John Garamendi, graduated from CHS 1962.
Alliende’s portion of the speech focused on a “tight-knit” community that overcame separation caused by Covid and “who never fail to be there for each other.”
Alliende addressed the senior class saying, “Through a pandemic during our high school years, we have learned how interdependent we are with each other … we are stronger together, and kindness and respect are the unbreakable chains that allow us to face whatever the future may bring.”
Despite the positive message, the Valedictorian didn’t gloss over the fact that much of the past few years had been spent in turmoil, for the students and the world at large.
“As we collectively face the future, let’s take these lessons that we have learned, and use them to create a better world,” Alliende said. “We can be the healing, bringing compassion and gratitude. We can celebrate our differences and strive for success, and also remember that we are a part of something bigger.”
Senior student council members Madison Clark, Nathaniel DeYarmon, Emma Darmstead, and Sydney Remus recapped the four-year adventure leading up to graduation. Amid humorous talk of TikTok trends, the doldrums of virtual learning, and “the weight of uncertainty,” Farmstead, who starred in the school’s return to the theater earlier in the spring in the play Failure: A Love Story, ended with a nod to that production.
“Just remember, Calaveras,” said Darmstead, adding the line, “just because something ends, that don’t mean it wasn’t a great success.”