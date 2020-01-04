Editor’s note: Reporter Charity Maness reached out to area veterans, asking them about their experiences during the holidays when they were serving in the armed forces. What follows are those experiences in their own words.
As you may have gleaned from my many stories documenting the lives of our heroes, I honor their sacrifices, their commitment to our freedoms and their love of country. At this time of year when the holidays roll around, I hold them all in my heart, for they are out there, without a festive meal, without their families and without the comforts of home, so that we can enjoy the holidays and our family in freedom and peace.
Al Gilbert
Allen “Al” Gilbert, of Copperopolis, was 18 in the winter of 1966. Instead of being home with his pregnant wife, he was serving with the Navy Seabees in Chu Lai, Vietnam.
Vietnam, 1966; it’s Christmastime, but there’s not much “cheer” around camp. (I’m still) working 12 hours on and 12 hours off. Letters and handmade Christmas cards (are) sent to family and wife. We are expecting our first child, and I’m 10,000 miles away.
Dec. 22 or 23 the battalion is notified that there will be a USO show at 1900 hours, our second USO show in five months. Our first one featured Martha Raye – what a great lady; a U.S. Army major, nurse. Anyway, everyone is excited that someone thought enough of us to bring in a show, and now everyone is waiting to see who’s here. The band – with a fiddle – began playing a Western song and out came Dale Evans and Roy Rogers. Everyone began whooping and hollering and whistling. We all grew up watching them on TV and went to the Saturday movies to watch them get the “bad guy.” They talked a little between each song, said they had to leave Trigger and Bullet back home with Pat Brady and “Nellie Bell.” Soon, the lights dimmed a little, and Dale and Roy started singing Christmas songs. Oh boy, I got homesick, and looking around, I wasn’t the only 18-, 19-, 20-year-old with a few tears running down the cheek, and smiles along with thoughts of home. All the favorites, shouts from the audience for Dale and Roy to sing a song, and most would sing along with them; it was really a great time. What a great Christmas present, or so I thought.
The next day, everyone still had a smile on their face, some whistling a Christmas tune, some quietly singing. That next evening, I was called to the communications shack. I had a shortwave radio message that had been bounced around the world and finally found its way to me in Chu Lai. “It’s a boy, mother and son doing fine, born Dec. 19.” I’m a cad. I’ve been a dad for three days and didn’t know it. Wow, what a Christmas present. I wish I could have been there; now a tear or two. I really miss home. I want to go home.
I wait with anticipation for each mail call. Finally, a week or so later, a letter from my wife with a picture of my son (arrives). My son! I nearly wear the photo out taking it out of my pocket and showing everyone the picture of my son. Now I am just living for mail call and March to come so I can go home and see my wife and son.
On Dec. 31, 1966, Gilbert and his wife celebrated their one-year anniversary thousands of miles away from each other.
Dick James
Richard “Dick” James, of Arnold, was serving as a staff sergeant assigned to 5th Special Forces Group A-team in December 1966 in the Mekong Delta area of Vietnam.
Christmas of 1966 in South Vietnam was not a “feel-good” experience for me. In fact, it was the opposite.
On Dec. 16, Sgt. Stephens (team medic) and I were assigned to the small outpost of Giang Thanh, as far west as one could be in South Vietnam, and as far away from any friendly support as one could be. We were to be the only Americans in the outpost, among about 100 Vietnamese Civilian Irregular Defense Group – basically Vietnamese mercenaries – at least 10% to 15% of whom were enemy troops who had infiltrated into the program (there was no way of checking backgrounds in Vietnam).
We went to the outpost with a large supply of grenades and directional-firing Claymore mines (for the defensive wire), as well as electrical wiring. During the week before departing, there had been three acts of sabotage and a Viet Cong probing patrol at Giang Thanh.
Daylight hours were a feverish movement of bodies, all working to strengthen the camp defenses as much as possible. Stephens acted as my guard, while I toiled in the defensive wire, replacing the decaying defensive weapons and emplacing additional defensive weapons and wiring.
The decaying system had already been responsible for having killed the demolition sergeant I replaced, my good friend, SSG Daryl K. Stannard. Intelligence had been received that Giang Thanh would be attacked, the objective being to overrun the outpost during the Christmas-New Year timeframe. The intelligence was considered reliable enough to worry us the following days, knowing that the camp was extremely vulnerable to attack and there would be no escape route.
We increased the perimeter guard and placed the outpost on alert. The only personnel permitted to leave the camp were those required to obtain food for the camp, and combat security patrols outside the wire. The camp was also placed off limits to all civilian personnel.
Since only I had an intimate knowledge of the working of the new system, I was kept there, with Stephens as my teammate. We felt like fodder, waiting for the kill. We both realized that a concerted attack would most likely result in the overthrow of our little outpost. Our presence would only assure that we could hold out longer and kill more enemies.
Reinforcement at any time after an attack was almost impossible. The outpost was right on the Cambodian border, across from the narrow Vinh Te Canal. Rules of engagement specified that no American personnel or equipment were permitted to cross the canal into Cambodia. That precluded any air support. There were no roads, and travel down the canal would have been suicidal. The outpost was also nowhere near any allied troops.
Being killed was never a major fear for me; in fact, such was the case with most Special Forces soldiers I knew. Being captured was a different story. The VC were known to cut open the stomach of a live Special Forces trooper and leave him to die painfully, while other captured troopers looked on.
Stephens and I made a pact that the last one standing would make sure the other was deceased before turning their gun on themselves, in case of imminent capture. During the night hours, Stephens and I took turns pulling guard duty. I was sleeping with my pants on and a loaded .45 caliber pistol in my holster.
It was confirmed, through several acts of sabotage within the outpost, that we did have an enemy among us. It was a scary thought, but a reality that we lived with daily in all our camps.
On Dec. 22, I received some survival equipment that I had ordered from home. It couldn’t have been timed better. I made a survival kit out of the newly received equipment: a map, flashlight, tiny cook set with heat tablets, inflatable life vest, survival food and waterproof matches in a waterproof container with striking surface.
I spent Christmas at Giang Thanh. It was not “Joy to the World!” It sucked big time. Our Christmas dinner was going to be C-rations, since all our other food had spoiled. Yet, on Christmas Eve, we received surprise mail, with two turkey legs cooked at our main camp (Vinh Gia), which we polished off immediately.
Fortunately, we survived the holidays, the Viet Cong thankfully not attacking our outpost. We both breathed a monstrous sigh of relief, and told nobody about our mutual suicide plan.
Dick James recently published a book about his military experiences titled, “Slurp Sends,” available online.
Ric Ryan
Ric Ryan, of Murphys, was serving as a 20-year-old sergeant with the 9th Engineer Battalion in Da Nang in the winter of 1966.
Christmas of 1966 is the reason I don’t like Christmas to this day.
Our battalion was assigned temporary additional duty to the 7th Engineer Battalion just outside of Da Nang at Marble Mountain. I was exhausted; we all were exhausted. It never stopped raining. It rained for 33 days and nights that Christmas. We slept in foxholes with makeshift covers in an attempt to ward off some of the rain. Bob Hope and his group were coming for a visit and I was so tired I didn’t want to go. I thought I could rest if I didn’t go. That didn’t work.
Me and another guy were assigned to guard the main road just outside of camp, checking for the enemy, etc. A local lady was coming in to sell her wares from town, and since I recognized her, I waved her on through. She got about 25 feet from us and she pulled a gun from her bag and turned and shot the guy I was with. I had to shoot her. He lived; she didn’t. That bothers me to this day. You will never hear me talking about guns or killing, I did enough of that in ’Nam. I don’t like myself for that.
I was able to come home just before Christmas in 1967, but Christmas was never the same after 1966.