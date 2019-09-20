Monday, Sept. 9
Burglary
8:20 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; commercial burglary. Report taken. Highway 4.
Disturbance
11:43 a.m., Angels Camp – Disturbance; easement dispute. Report taken. Pool Station Road.
Firearms discharged
2:16 p.m., Glencoe – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Ealey Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Burglary
6:08 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.
Disturbance
4:10 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Marlette Street.
Theft
9:04 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; no report taken. Cheyenne Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Alarm sounding
3:13 a.m., Copperopolis – Alarm sounding; report taken. Copper Cove Drive.
Suspicious person
8:05 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; subject cited on local warrant. Citation issued. Angels Road.
Theft
9:35 a.m., Arnold – Theft; report taken. Shirewood Lane.
Theft
10:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Cedar Street.
Theft
10:28 a.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. Lily Gap Road.
Identity theft
11:56 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Identity theft; report taken. North Main Street.
Fraud
12:29 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Fraud; report taken. Highway 49.
Burglary
3:41 p.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Theft
7:52 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; theft of a kayak. Report taken. South Petersburg Road.
Burglary
9:14 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Matson Lane.
Theft
10:12 a.m., Burson – Theft; missing firearms. Report taken. Messing Road.
Suspicious circumstances
9:18 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made on out-of-county warrants. Blacktail Creek Road.
Theft
11:44 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Main Street.
Friday, Sept. 13
Subject arrested
1:52 a.m., Campo Seco – Subject arrested; Loera Hills Road.
Burglary
7:50 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. California Street.
Burglary
10:35 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Vandalism
5:13 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; attempted break-in. Report taken. Highway 49.
Suspicious circumstances
5:19 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Joses Drive.
Assault with a deadly weapon
11:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault with a deadly weapon; report taken. Baldwin Court.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Disturbance
6:29 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.
Vandalism
7:48 p.m., Angels Camp – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 49.
Disturbance
9:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.
Disturbance
10:42 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Disturbance; one arrested. Report taken. Prospect Street.
Burglary
11:11 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Williams Street.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Suspicious person
9:54 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Suspicious person; taken to hospital. East Murray Creek Road.
Suspicious or parked vehicle
3:06 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious or parked vehicle; stolen vehicle recovered. Report taken. San Domingo and Dogtown roads.
Theft
6:01 p.m., Arnold – Theft; theft of barbecue smoker. Report taken. Highway 4.