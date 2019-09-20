Monday, Sept. 9

Burglary

8:20 a.m., Arnold – Burglary, not in progress; commercial burglary. Report taken. Highway 4.

Disturbance

11:43 a.m., Angels Camp – Disturbance; easement dispute. Report taken. Pool Station Road.

Firearms discharged

2:16 p.m., Glencoe – Firearms discharged; no report taken. Ealey Road.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Burglary

6:08 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. East St. Charles Street.

Disturbance

4:10 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. Marlette Street.

Theft

9:04 p.m., Copperopolis – Theft; no report taken. Cheyenne Road.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Alarm sounding

3:13 a.m., Copperopolis – Alarm sounding; report taken. Copper Cove Drive.

Suspicious person

8:05 a.m., San Andreas – Suspicious person; subject cited on local warrant. Citation issued. Angels Road.

Theft

9:35 a.m., Arnold – Theft; report taken. Shirewood Lane.

Theft

10:18 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Cedar Street.

Theft

10:28 a.m., West Point – Theft; report taken. Lily Gap Road.

Identity theft

11:56 a.m., Mokelumne Hill – Identity theft; report taken. North Main Street.

Fraud

12:29 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Fraud; report taken. Highway 49.

Burglary

3:41 p.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Parrotts Ferry Road.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Theft

7:52 a.m., Valley Springs – Theft; theft of a kayak. Report taken. South Petersburg Road.

Burglary

9:14 a.m., West Point – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a residence. Report taken. Matson Lane.

Theft

10:12 a.m., Burson – Theft; missing firearms. Report taken. Messing Road.

Suspicious circumstances

9:18 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; arrest made on out-of-county warrants. Blacktail Creek Road.

Theft

11:44 p.m., Valley Springs – Theft; report taken. Main Street.

Friday, Sept. 13

Subject arrested

1:52 a.m., Campo Seco – Subject arrested; Loera Hills Road.

Burglary

7:50 a.m., Valley Springs – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. California Street.

Burglary

10:35 a.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; break-in to a business. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Vandalism

5:13 p.m., San Andreas – Vandalism; attempted break-in. Report taken. Highway 49.

Suspicious circumstances

5:19 p.m., San Andreas – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Joses Drive.

Assault with a deadly weapon

11:23 p.m., Valley Springs – Assault with a deadly weapon; report taken. Baldwin Court.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Disturbance

6:29 p.m., San Andreas – Disturbance; physical altercation. Report taken. West St. Charles Street.

Vandalism

7:48 p.m., Angels Camp – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 49.

Disturbance

9:02 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Hogan Dam Road.

Disturbance

10:42 p.m., Mokelumne Hill – Disturbance; one arrested. Report taken. Prospect Street.

Burglary

11:11 p.m., Murphys – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Williams Street.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Suspicious person

9:54 a.m., Mountain Ranch – Suspicious person; taken to hospital. East Murray Creek Road.

Suspicious or parked vehicle

3:06 p.m., Angels Camp – Suspicious or parked vehicle; stolen vehicle recovered. Report taken. San Domingo and Dogtown roads.

Theft

6:01 p.m., Arnold – Theft; theft of barbecue smoker. Report taken. Highway 4.

