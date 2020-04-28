A 55-year-old Arnold man was arrested Monday after allegedly burglarizing a home he had once been hired to clean in December of last year.
A homeowner returned to his residence Monday morning in the 1900 block of Pine Drive in Arnold after being away for several days and was “shocked” to find the suspect, Earnest Burch, inside his home, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reported. After being advised that the police were being called, Burch left the residence. Deputies soon arrived and found the suspect walking nearby. A chase ensued on foot, ending in Burch’s arrest.
A search of Burch’s nearby residence yielded an electronic tablet stolen from the victim’s home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. An investigation revealed that Burch had allegedly made a copy of the homeowner’s house key without permission.
Burch was booked into the Calaveras County jail with bail set at $50,000. He is charged with felony burglary, committing a felony while on bail and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.