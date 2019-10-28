As the devastating Kincaid Fire burns in Sonoma County, one of several Northern California communities that had power proactively shut off to reduce wildfire risk in windy, dry conditions, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews are inspecting lines for damage to ensure that power can be restored safely in Calaveras County.
After receiving the “weather all-clear” notification Monday at 6 a.m., more than 6,000 field personnel started inspecting lines across the utility’s affected service areas, according to Brandi Merlo, PG&E spokeswoman.
“When we shut the power off for safety, it’s very important to make sure no there is no damage, because without inspections if we turn something back on and there was an issue, it could cause other problems, so want to make sure the lines are safe,” Merlo said.
As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, power was still out for approximately 30,000 customers in Calaveras County, and an estimation was not available for when power would be restored, she said.
For those that do have power restored, it may only be for a short period of time, as the National Weather Service is forecasting another severe low humidity wind event from midday Tuesday through Wednesday.
Merlo said PG&E is monitoring the weather to confirm whether another proactive mass shutoff will occur. She said the company will give customers a notice between one to four hours before flipping the switch for the fourth time this month.
In an Oct. 27 press release, PG&E estimated that about 30,396 customers in Calaveras County would be impacted, but the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services recently posted on Facebook that the expected footprint has been “dramatically reduced.”
Community Resource Centers opened at 8 a.m. this morning, according to OES. Some of the centers may be closed for the next event, depending on whether or not the community is in or out of the next outage area, the post read.
Merlo urged customers to recharge devices and plan for the next shutoff.
The company is working with medical baseline customers (those that rely on electricity for life support) to provide them with extra or in-person notifications if they don’t respond to emails, texts and phone calls, Merlo said.