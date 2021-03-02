The Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation has received its largest one-time gift in recorded history—$4.5 million to upgrade the surgery department at Calaveras County’s hospital.
“The modernization of surgery services is a big step for Mark Twain,” Doug Archer, president, and CEO of Mark Twain Medical Center, Dignity Health stated in a March 2 press release. “This gift is a boost to the entire hospital as the project symbolizes the donors’ commitment to our community and the hospital’s ability to remain at the forefront of excellence in patient care.”
The amount was donated by the Wings of Freedom Foundation, a charitable organization founded by Angels Camp resident Betty Higgins and her late husband, Samuel. The Higgins family were also major benefactors of the newly-constructed Angels Camp Medical Clinic, as well as other community causes.
“Upon completion of the project, the surgery department will be named the Betty Higgins Surgical Center in honor of her commitment to our community,” the release reads.
The donation will be utilized to augment surgical facilities at Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas, adding specialized equipment for advanced procedures.
“While the current facility meets the needs of today, this generous gift will allow us to meet the ever-changing needs of our community tomorrow and well into the future,” the release reads. “The upgrade of the existing surgical services unit and adjacent areas will incorporate the latest technology to enhance best practices in pre-operative care, surgical care and post-operative care, providing improved operating rooms to accommodate advanced surgical procedures. Improvements in surgical technologies and medicine also will increase the number of cases that can be performed in an outpatient setting.”
According to Pardeep Athwal, M.D., chief medical officer and radiologist at MTMC, upgrading the operating room with newer technologies will allow for a wider range of surgical procedures.
“Patients don’t want to leave the community for their care. With this generous gift we will be able to continue to provide state of the art surgical care to our patients in our community,” Athwal said.
To learn more about the Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation, visit supportmarktwain.org or contact CJ Singh at 209-754-2624.