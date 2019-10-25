For any Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers receiving calls from someone claiming to represent a PG&E initiative requesting personal information or payment on past-due balances, trying to sell a product or service or threatening to cut power, hang up the phone.
In recent days, Calaveras County residents have said they’ve been receiving calls where a so-called representative of the utility threatens to cut power within 30 minutes if the customer doesn’t make a payment. This is a scam.
PG&E will never request financial information from a customer over the phone, according to its webpage.
For customers concerned about scam calls:
· Call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000. Be aware that scammers can disguise their true phone numbers or simply claim to be from PG&E.
· Customers should always ask to see identification before allowing anyone claiming to be a PG&E representative inside their home. PG&E employees always carry their identification and are willing to show it to you.
· If a person claiming to be a PG&E employee has identification and you still feel uncomfortable, call PG&E’s customer service line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify an appointment and/or PG&E’s presence in the community. If you feel threatened in any way, notify local law enforcement immediately.
· Customers who have an appointment with PG&E will receive an automated call back within 48 hours prior to a scheduled visit, or a personal call from a PG&E gas service representative prior to a scheduled visit.
· PG&E takes security seriously and will actively work with law enforcement to help stop any scam victimizing customers. Anyone who has received such a call can report it immediately by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.
For more information, visit the PG&E “Guard Against Scams” webpage.