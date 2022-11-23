Sheriff’s Log
Daily Log
Monday, Nov. 14
Trespassing
2:29 a.m., Wallace – Trespassing; male walking through property and talking to himself. Arrest made. Oliveira Court.
Battery
10:47 a.m., Valley Springs – Battery; no report taken. Double Springs Road.
Vandalism
3:53 p.m., Valley Springs – Vandalism; report taken. Highway 26.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Vandalism
7:35 a.m., Murphys – Vandalism; report taken. Pennsylvania Gulch Road.
Burglary
7:51 a.m., Angels Camp – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Frogtown Road.
Theft
4:15 p.m., West Point – Theft; no report taken. Centennial Mine Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Disturbance
6:59 a.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; physical altercation. Arrest made. North Ranchero Road.
Suspicious person
3:04 p.m., Arnold – Suspicious person; transient started a fire in a garbage can. Arrest made. Highway 4.
Disturbance
6:32 p.m., Valley Springs – Disturbance; report taken. Crosby Court.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Suspicious circumstances
6:07 a.m., Valley Springs – Suspicious circumstances; report taken. Laurel Street.
Disturbance
9:25 a.m, Glencoe – Disturbance; report taken. Highway 26.
Subject arrested
2:11 p.m., San Andreas – Subject arrested; Toyanza Drive.
Friday, Nov. 18
Burglary
8:09 a.m., Vallecito – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Red Hill Road.
Burglary
12:56 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; items missing from caller’s residence. Report taken. Calaveritas Road.
Burglary
8:23 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; theft from a vehicle. Report taken. Main Street.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Burglary
4:43 p.m., San Andreas – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Gold Strike Road.
Firearms discharged
4:49 p.m., Angels Camp – Firearms discharged; caller concerned that neighbors are reckless with their target shooting. Arrest made. 7-R Bar Road.
Burglary
5:13 p.m., Wilseyville – Burglary, not in progress; tools missing and graffiti on walls. Report taken. Schlinkman Way.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Burglary
1:11 p.m., Burson – Burglary, not in progress; report taken. Wade Lane.
Battery
1:47 p.m., Valley Springs – Battery; altercation at a residence. Arrest made. Hartvickson Lane.
Disturbance
9:54 p.m., Arnold – Disturbance; no report taken. Rainy Drive.
Felony Booking Log
Monday, Nov. 15
Robert William King, 59, was arrested at 3:39 a.m. at the 300 block of Oliveira Court in Wallace and booked on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Spencer Jay Breinig, 40, was arrested at 2 p.m. at the 1400 block of Linebaugh Road in Arnold and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Raymond Chad Watkins, 45, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. at the Calaveras County Jail in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury.
Joaquin Pedro Coronado, 24, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. at the Day Reporting Center in San Andreas and booked on suspicion of violating probation.
Friday, Nov. 18
Gary Michael Rider, 30, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. at Highway 4 and Stallion Way in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
Cody Wayne Starr, 23, was arrested at 9 p.m. at the 700 block of Sequoia Circle in Copperopolis and booked on suspicion of violating probation, threatening crime with intent to terrorize, assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, and vandalism.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Emmanuel Juarez Medina, 35, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. at the 7100 block of Jaquima Drive in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, and possessing ammunition as a prohibited person.
Kenneth Dean Colwell, 43, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. at the 7100 block of Jaquima Drive in Angels Camp and booked on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Nidia Raquel Rodas, 31, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. at the 3900 block of Hartvickson Lane in Valley Springs and booked on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.