Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office deputies made multiple arrests and seized more than 850 plants across three illicit cannabis grows between Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.
One residence in the 4000 block of Esmeralda Road in Murphys was raided for the fourth time since 2017 on Oct. 15, per a press release from the sheriff’s office.
More than 550 plants and 22 pounds of processed marijuana, valued at more than $403,000, were seized at the site. No suspects were contacted at the scene.
The next day, authorities arrested two adult male suspects at an illegal grow in the 4700 block of Old Gulch Road in San Andreas.
Deputies seized two firearms and 236 growing cannabis plants with an estimated value exceeding $165,000. The firearms were a handgun with a high capacity magazine and an AR-15-style rifle.
Pham Vo, 49, of Oakland, was booked in the Calaveras County jail on charges of Illegal Marijuana Cultivation, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Conspiracy to Commit Crime, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited Person in Possession of Ammunition, and Providing False Identification to a Peace Officer.
Vo, a convicted felon, initially gave a false name to deputies upon arrest, but his identity was later discovered via fingerprinting in the booking process.
Duong Luong, 38, of San Andreas, was booked on charges of Illegal Marijuana Cultivation, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, and Conspiracy to Commit Crime.
That same day, deputies cited one suspect at an illegal cannabis grow on the 4400 block of Oak Grove Road in San Andreas.
Located at the scene were 72 plants, with an estimated value exceeding $50,000.
Paul Russ Arthurs, 61, of San Andreas, was cited for Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and Possession of Marijuana for Sale.
Investigations of the illicit grow sites are ongoing, per the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with knowledge of illegal cannabis operations are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.