A convicted felon who was on probation was arrested in San Andreas Nov. 26 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of firearms, child cruelty and other charges.

Deputies contacted the suspect, 33-year-old Brian Dehart, in the 1000 block of Knief Lane and conducted a search of the stolen vehicle and Dehart’s residence, according to a Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the car and a rifle with additional ammunition was found inside the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies also found 58 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 4 pounds of marijuana and evidence of selling drugs inside the home.

Dehart was booked into the Calaveras County Jail with no bail due to a probation violation warrant out of San Joaquin County.

He was charged with six felonies including cruelty to a child, though the Sheriff’s Office did not comment on the nature of that charge. Dehart is also charged with three misdemeanors including possession of fireworks and carrying a concealed dagger.

