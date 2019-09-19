The Calaveras County Tree Mortality program is still requesting right-of-entry (ROE) forms from private property owners to allow a forester access to determine if there are dead trees that qualify for free removal by licensed, insured tree service companies.
Despite the free service it offers to homeowners, the program continues to see low return rates.
More than 1,000 forms to allow county-contracted tree removal crews onto homeowners’ properties have not been returned over the duration of the program since its inception in late 2017, according to program Manager Richard Harris.
While the goal is to remove trees threatening county roadways, it’s a free service that many landowners wouldn’t be able to afford themselves, Harris said.
Most recently, less than half of the 191 forms sent to homeowners along the Highway 4 corridor between Arnold and Murphys have been returned, and about 20 of the 100 forms sent to the West Point-Glencoe-Rail Road Flat-Wilseyville area have been returned.
Harris said foresters have been canvassing the properties that aren’t returning forms with informational handouts to put on people’s doors and fences.
He said that some people have had trouble with the conditions of the ROE, as it covers the county and its agents for liability but not the homeowner.
“The protections for the property owner are in the contract between the tree service company and the county, where we require that any damage or liability issues are addressed through those contracts. We have had no serious issues, no real serious damage or worker injuries. We’ve cut 7,000 trees,” Harris said. “We have done really well in both Calaveras and Amador counties with safety.”
The county’s contract with TSS Consulting expires in October, but it may be extended to ensure that pending projects are completed, Harris said.
Harris said he is considering pursuing other funding sources to supplement funding from the state Office of Emergency Services to continue the program.
“This is a no-cost solution to people to remove (bug kill) trees,” District 2 Supervisor Jack Garamendi told the Enterprise in a Sept. 13 phone interview. “It’s a good program ... The hope is that people participate for the good of their county and their property.”
If a tree falls on the county right-of-way, homeowners could be held liable, Garamendi added.
ROE forms can be returned to Harris by email or mail. His address is 825 Justin Way, Dixon, CA 95620. For more information about the program or to request another copy of the form, contact Harris at 707-685-5508 or rrharrisconsulting@gmail.com.