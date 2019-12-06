Mountain Melody moves with holiday music

The Mountain Melody Women’s Chorus of Calaveras County has a quartet of shows planned for December, with one of the performances planned for Amador County this holiday season.
The chorus formed as a group of women who just wanted to gather and sing together. Before long, the initially small group was asked to perform at small events, and director Julia Shelby – who had been part of semiprofessional choruses in the Bay Area before moving to Mountain Ranch – began rehearsals that emphasized stronger voices and more difficult music.
“Holiday Belles” is the title of the Mountain Melody Christmas show this year, and the performances start this weekend. New tunes like “Cool Yule” and “Gettin’ in the Mood for Christmas” are part of the new show, blended with old favorites like “Jingle Bells” and “Sleigh Ride.”
Three of the four shows are in Calaveras, but the Dec. 14 performance is in Sutter Creek.
“One of our singers lives in Amador and works in Sutter Creek,” Shelby said. “Prior to joining Mountain Melody, she performed for years throughout Amador County. She encouraged me to check out the historic grammar school, as it is a known venue for music groups. After doing so, I agreed that Mountain Melody would shine in this venue! I chose the 2 p.m. performance time so we would not conflict with the Sutter Creek holiday fair and tree lighting, which is happening later that afternoon. Rumor has it that we have friends who would be thrilled to have us perform north of the Mokelumne River; we are looking forward to sharing our music with them.”
“Mountain Melody stepped out of our choral comfort zone when we expanded our repertoire for our Carnegie Hall performance last spring,” she added. “We worked very hard on various types of classical choral pieces and felt accomplished and proud of our hard work and beautiful outcome.”
Because of the newfound confidence the ladies share in singing, Shelby was able to incorporate more complicated songs into this year’s performances.
“This session, I have chosen Franz Biebl’s ‘Ave Maria,’ which is tender, sweet and dynamic,” she said. “I have wanted for us to perform this piece for many years, as it is one of my very favorite choral pieces. Now, we can sing it with confidence. I hope all will enjoy this lovely arrangement of a timeless song.
“We are singing an arrangement of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ based on the words by Scottish poet Robbie Burns. This rendition is more reflective, nostalgic and melancholy than the version usually sung at New Year’s Eve. We also have rousing renditions of holiday favorites and beautifully descriptive and haunting winter songs.
“We will be performing at the Mokelumne Hill Holiday Open House on the Renegade Winery stage, and have plenty of Christmas carols for the audience to sing along with us,” Shelby said. “Two of our favorite venues are welcoming us back: Union Congregational Church in Angels Camp and Ayrael Vieux Winery in Douglas Flat.”
All of the “Holiday Belles” shows start at 2 p.m. Performances are slated for Dec. 7 at the Union Congregational Church, 1141 S. Main St. (Highway 49), Angels Camp; Dec. 8 at Renegade Winery, 8345 Main St., Mokelumne Hill; Dec. 14 at the Historic Grammar School, 113 Cole St., Room 6, Sutter Creek; and Dec. 15 at Ayrael Vieux Winery, 1690 Monge Ranch Road, Douglas Flat. There is also a performance slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Mountain Ranch Town Hall, 8049 Washington St., Mountain Ranch, when the group performs during a regular monthly potluck.
The performances are all free, but Shelby encourages individual donations of $10 each so that Mountain Melody can purchase new music, which can be fairly expensive.
Call Shelby at 419-0028 for more.