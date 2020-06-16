Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has announced plans to clean the Camp Nine Bridge after the structure, owned by the company, was defaced a second time to read “All Lives Matter!” in giant letters.
“We are aware that someone painted “Black Lives Matter” on the bridge’s roadway surface, which was followed up some days later with additional graffiti that is contrary to our company’s values. PG&E is removing all paint,” PG&E regional spokesperson Brandi Merlo told the Enterprise on Tuesday.
The bridge, which straddles the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River, southeast of Vallecito, is utilized by the company to access hydropower facilities in the area, though it is open for public use.
A photographer recreating in the area discovered the “Black Lives Matter!” graffiti on June 9 and posted on social media aerial photos of the bridge, taken with his drone.
The size and style of the lettering was similar to the now-famous “Black Lives Matter” message painted by city workers on a busy Washington D.C. street on June 5.
The photos and subsequent news articles about the bridge garnered mixed responses from the public, with some accusing local media outlets of writing “fake news,” believing the graffiti was a hoax.
On June 10, Merlo told the Enterprise that PG&E did not intend to remove the “Black Lives Matter” message or file a complaint with law enforcement.
“Diversity and inclusion are two of (the) company’s core values. The commitment to diversity and inclusion is a critical part of PG&E’s values and how we endeavor to approach our employees and our customers every day,” Merlo said Tuesday.
It is undetermined exactly when the bridge was defaced again to read “All Lives Matter!”