While enormous energy has gone into freeing minerals from the earth in Calaveras County, closing down old mining sites often requires significant effort in itself.
Almost 40 years after the Calaveras Cement Company’s Kentucky House plant ceased operations in 1982, cleanup efforts continue at the San Andreas site.
Recently, the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board (Central Valley RWQCB) directed the preparation of an Initial Study (IS) and proposed to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND), pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), in order to carry out a project to close a cement kiln dust disposal site on the property.
Cement kiln dust is “fine-grained, solid, highly alkaline waste removed from cement kiln exhaust gas by air pollution control devices,” according to the study. The cement kiln dust disposal site slated for closure is one of three on the former 250-acre limestone quarry and cement production facility.
The disposal site encompasses roughly eight acres and contains an estimated 430,000 cubic yards of cement kiln dust, ranging from depths of 102 feet to 20 feet of material. Previous efforts to close the site include installing two groundwater monitoring wells and several piezometers, grading the top-deck to prevent ponding, constructing a perimeter drainage channel and covering the site with soil to avoid direct exposure and erosion.
Under CEQA, an MND is prepared when the lead agency determines that a project would not have significant adverse effects on the environment as long as certain mitigation measures are implemented.
Proposed mitigation measures include taking steps to avoid the failure of a tricolored blackbird nest colony, minimizing the potential to destroy active bird nests and implementing measures to protect riparian habitat.
In December 2014, Lehigh Southwest Cement Company, the current owner of the property, notified the Central Valley RWQCB of measurably significant evidence of a release from the disposal site, which was observed in data from wells downgradient from it. This showed that “total dissolved solids, pH, aluminum, total chromium, hexavalent chromium and molybdenum concentrations exceeded applicable water quality standards,” the study states.
In addition, “Historical surface water monitoring data indicated periodic exceedances of applicable water quality standards for electrical conductivity, total dissolved solids, molybdenum and manganese,” according to the study.
Robert Busby, supervising engineering geologist for the project, said that the release was likely limited to Lehigh’s property.
“The data indicate that it’s localized,” he said.
The project is being pursued in order to comply with the Central Valley RWQCB’s Waste Discharge Requirement (WDR) Order No. R5-2017-0077 issued in June of 2017 in accordance with Title 27, Division 2 of the California Code of Regulations.
The plan is to consolidate the cement kiln dust material under a low-permeability cover, install a leachate collection and removal system to control subsurface drainage, install surface water drainage controls and close the site in compliance with the WDR.
The project aims to reduce the infiltration of stormwater into the cement kiln dust material, to guard against the potential leaching of cement kiln dust into the groundwater and surface waters and to effectively manage impacted groundwater. The deadline for closing the site is Dec. 31, 2020.
The public comment period on the proposed project is from Jan. 20 to Feb. 18. Comments can be sent to Central Valley RWQCB Engineering Geologist Natasha Vidic at 11020 Sun Center Drive, Suite 200, Rancho Cordova, Calif., 95670-6114 or emailed to Natasha.Vidic@waterboards.ca.gov.
The IS/MND can be viewed at the Central Valley RWQCB’s office at the address above, or on the agency’s website at waterboards.ca.gov/centralvalley/public_notices/#Mining.