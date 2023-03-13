While Calaveras County is enjoying some respite from the stormy weather this morning, more heavy precipitation is forecasted for the next few days.
The previous storm brought heavy rainfall, flooding and hail to the county, and a tornado to Tuolumne County near Tuttletown.
On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued multiple weather alerts for the area, including a severe thunderstorm warning, a flash flood warning and a tornado warning. Fifteen minutes after the tornado warning was issued, a tornado touched down 6 miles to the southwest of Tuttletown.
“Several supercell thunderstorms produced quarter-sized hail near Stockton, an EF-1 tornado southwest of Tuttletown, and significant flash flooding in the towns of Copperopolis, Sonora and Tuolumne,” the National Weather Service reported on Sunday. “A brief EF-1 tornado touched down near Old Melones Road. It caused extensive tree damage to oak and pine trees with trees uprooted and topped. It also damaged at least two power poles, snapping them in half.”
The EF scale ranges from 1-5, with the higher numbers indicating stronger winds. An EF-1 tornado has 3-second gusts of between 86 and 110 mph.
The path length of the tornado was an estimated 0.8 miles, while the path width was about 1,000 yards. The maximum winds reached about 90 mph. The tornado was confirmed after a private citizen provided the Weather Service with drone footage of the damage.
While tornados are rare in Northern California, the area still averages about 10 a year, according to the Weather Service.
Over the weekend, multiple roads were flooded, including Copper Cove Drive, where Black Creek flowed over the bridge on Saturday, the force of the water cracking the roadway. Members of the Copperopolis Fire Protection District (CFPD) and Public Works constructed a barricade in an attempt to hold back the water.
Public Works employees at the scene described being stretched thin across the county and dealing with similar situations. Copper Cove Drive remains closed between Black Creek Drive and Cheyenne Road.
Organizations across the county were busy prepping prior to the storm, John Osbourn, the director of the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services (OES), told the Enterprise on Friday.
“Our preparation actually started sometime towards the front of the week,” he said. “And we’ve reached out to our local and state partners to do things like make sure that the culverts in the areas where we know have problems were cleaned and in good repair before the water started coming.”
Osbourn said that the OES was “preparing our partners for what’s coming up and making sure everybody has been in a position to respond after the last winter storm that we had. And then, of course, we’re really trying to focus on getting a lot of information out to our communities — how they can be prepared for this kind of weather (since) it’s been a few years since we’ve really had serious snowstorms, let alone multiple serious snowstorms.”
On Friday, Lt. Greg Stark of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said that his office was in constant communication with OES, as well as fire chiefs around the county.
Osbourn highlighted the importance of circulating information in order to help citizens prepare for the weather. Preparation should include having food, medical supplies, fuel, and other supplies stocked up to last for 72 hours minimum. Stark said that citizens should be prepared for “power outages (and) restricted roadway access due to sinkholes or flooding.”
On Thursday, Public Works reported the closure of Hogan Dam Road at Highway 26 in Valley Springs due to a “large sink hole.” Access to Hogan Dam Road from the intersection is closed indefinitely at this time.
“Slushy” roadways with ice and water as well as roof collapse also pose a threat, Osbourn said.
“If you are above the snow line, the snow is going to absorb the rain, and that’s going to make it extremely heavy. So if you are able, it’s always a good idea to remove that snow from your rooftop,” Osbourn said.
As heavy rain pummeled the area on Thursday evening, Amador Fire reported a roof collapse at the Dollar General in Pioneer.
“Amador Fire crews are currently on scene at Dollar General in Pioneer for a roof collapse with no injuries,” the department reported. “Crews are working with Dollar General staff and PG&E who are also on scene. Unfortunately, the building is a total loss.”
Osbourn recommended residents get as much traveling done as possible before storms in order to stay off the roads during potentially dangerous weather, and to use breaks in the storm to make trips to the store in order to replenish supplies.
“Our road crews are literally working around the clock, trying to make sure that our roadways are as safe as possible,” Osbourn said. “But at the end of the day, their focus is to keep the roadway open for emergency operations. So, the first thing that our road crews do is get a single lane of travel open, so that if there’s an emergency we can get fire rescue (through). Then, they’re going to come back and try and widen that to two lanes.”
Osbourn signed a local emergency declaration for the county on March 10 for the extreme winter storm beginning on Feb. 23. The resolution is set to be ratified by the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday’s meeting.
In Alpine County, Bear Valley Resort is on track to break its all-time snow total record of 639 inches, which was set in the winter of 1982-1983. On Monday morning, the resort reported 616 inches of total snowfall for the season.
While there is currently a break in the weather, the National Weather Service has issued several weather alerts for the next few days.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 5 p.m. on Wednesday for the west slope of the Sierra Nevada. Heavy snow is expected, with additional accumulations of between 1 and 3 feet above 6,500 feet in elevation, and up to 5 feet of snow above 8,000 feet. Snow levels are expected to range between 6,000 and 7,000 feet on Monday, rise to between 7,000 and 8,000 feet on Tuesday afternoon, and then lower to 3,000 to 5,000 feet on Wednesday morning.
A flood watch is also in effect until Wednesday morning for the Motherlode.
“Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and snow melt continues to be possible,” the Weather Service advises. “Excessive runoff from heavy rain and snow melt may result in flooding of roadways, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, especially where snow pack is blocking drains and culverts.”
Additionally, a high wind warning has been issued for between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday for the Sierra foothills, with south winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts between 45 and 55 mph. Localized gusts of up to 60 mph are expected.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the Weather Service advises. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”
Osbourn recommended paying attention to the OES social media accounts on Facebook as well as signing up for Calaveras Alert, the emergency alert system for the county. More information can be found at oes.calaverasgov.us/notifications.
“One of the things that is so enjoyable about Calaveras County is that we are part of a community,” Osbourn said. “Please check in on your community members, on your neighbors, on people that you know that may be vulnerable, and make sure that they’re doing OK.”
Current road closures can be viewed on Caltrans Quickmap and Zone Haven.
Current weather alerts for Calaveras County can be found here.