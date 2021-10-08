A 67-year-old Rail Road Flat man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the June 26 shooting death of his neighbor, 63-year-old John Niederbrach.
“We are grateful to those members of the public who cooperated with the investigation and prosecution,” Calaveras County District Attorney Barbara Yook wrote in a statement. “In meeting with Mr. Niederbrach’s family, we learned that he was a peaceful man and well-loved. Our deepest sympathies are with Mr. Niederbrach’s family and all who loved him.”
On Oct. 5 at the Calaveras County Superior Court, Ralph Lee McGaughran pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, gross negligence in discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. That same day, he was sentenced by visiting judge Thomas A. Smith.
Leading up to the killing, McGaughran had been “consuming alcohol, shooting firearms, and intimidating neighbors” in the Ridge Road area of Rail Road Flat when he was confronted by Niederbrach, who was concerned for his own safety and that of his mother, according to the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office.
“Following multiple arguments throughout the day, and while both men were on an unrelated neighbor’s property, Mr. Niederbrach jumped out from a concealed position, pointed his loaded handgun at McGaughran, and yelled at him to freeze. McGaughran fired his rifle one time, killing Mr. Niederbrach,” a statement for the district attorney’s office reads.
McGaughran had reportedly been prohibited from possessing a firearm at the time of the killing due to previous felony convictions during the 1970s and 1980s.
Initial police reports state that immediately after the incident, McGaughran was charged with murder, illegal possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a drug house and illegal drug manufacturing. Shortly after, the murder charge was downgraded to voluntary manslaughter, while an enhancement was added for use of an assault weapon.
“This case presented complicated legal issues of self-defense/defense of others,” said lead prosecutor Bradley Jones. “The evidence indicates that the high level of methamphetamine in Mr. Niederbrach’s system likely impacted his judgment in confronting and surprising McGaughran as he did with a loaded gun. However, McGaughran’s dangerous and tormenting actions earlier in the day set the stage for the volatile situation in the first place, and he must bear responsibility for this tragedy.”
Authorities initially stated that the Ridge Road properties on which McGaughran, the victim and a witness resided were adjoining parcels with separate addresses and were being used to illegally cultivate marijuana. Search warrants served at all three properties yielded over 500 growing marijuana plants, 40 pounds of processed marijuana, and evidence of an illegal butane honey oil extraction lab on McGaughran’s property.
The case involved a “collaborative investigation” that included over 25 law enforcement professionals from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney’s office, the California Department of Justice, and the Sacramento Regional Hi-Tech Task Force.
McGaughran will be transported by the sheriff’s office to the California Department of Corrections to complete his sentence.