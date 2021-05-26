The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced that they have been “forced” to shut down a long-standing substation in West Point due the owner of the space “needing to utilize it for other reasons.”
The sheriff’s office stated in a press release that they had to vacate the building on short notice and are currently looking for a suitable replacement location for the substation, possibly in the neighboring town of Rail Road Flat.
“Sheriff substations play a vital role in communities and facilitate positive interaction between deputies, sheriff volunteers, and citizens,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Finding another location in the West Point area is a high priority. The Sheriff’s administration staff is working diligently with community leaders in the Board of Supervisors to secure a new site”
For further information or a suggestion for a possible location for the substation, contact Sgt. Greg Stark (209) 754-6783.