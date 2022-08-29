Two Ukrainian refugees have made their home in the Mother Lode, welcomed by community members who hope to make the jarring transition easier.
Margaryta Azeyanskykh, 43, and Oleksandr Cherepanov, 35, lost their home and all of their belongings earlier this year when their home in Mariupol was attacked by the Russian army. The young couple is now living in Twain Harte with relatives and sat down with the Enterprise to share their experiences.
“We still find it hard to realize that everything we had, we lost,” stated Cherepanov.
Mariupol was decimated when it was invaded by Russian forces in early March after the city suffered weeks of relentless shelling. The thriving industrial city with a population of over 400,000 became one with no electricity, water, cell service, or hospitals. Worse than that, the city’s remaining 100,000 citizens were forced to live in underground bunkers, among the rubble and heaping piles of trash, with the stench of dead bodies, soldiers, their neighbors, friends, and families filling the air.
“I became brave,” said Azeyanskykh of her time living underground in a bombed-out building in their neighborhood.
The couple had spent a harrowing three weeks living in a basement without heat, electricity or water, access to food, or any way to communicate with the outside world. While there, Cherepanov became severely ill, with a fever over 100 degrees, and was unable to access help. Instead, the couple melted snow from outside to make tea and eventually found a few days’ worth of antibiotics for him to take.
Sleep was difficult, not just because of the noise but also the fear. Azeyanskykh describes moments of anxiety, with her “heartbeat in (her) ears and pain in (her) chest.”
The former psychologist used a visualization technique to calm herself, imagining Putin safely sleeping in his bunker, as she “tried to feel the safety.”
The building was bombed twice during their stay in the basement, so when the couple heard rumors of a safe passage corridor arranged by the Ukrainian and Russian governments, they decided to take the risk to escape the falling city.
With no more water or food supply and continued bombing and invasion by Russian troops, Azeyanskykh realized, “We can be killed here in the basement.”
They left on March 15. Through a field littered with mines, passing heavily armed soldiers, they were able to make it to the corridor and found safe passage through Ukraine, though it was “difficult and scary.” Then, they flew to Mexico before entering the U.S. and California as political refugees.
Since their arrival, Azeyanskykh and Cherepanov have stayed at the home of Cherepanov’s stepbrother with his wife and their two kids in Twain Harte. Both are looking for work, while Cherepanov is working on improving his English. Azeyanskykh has a better grasp on the language, which she says she learned mostly from watching American movies with subtitles, but she is still trying to improve.
Azeyanskykh has a new found hobby, oil painting, and hopes to do more creative work. It would be too difficult for her to return to her former work as a psychologist with the language barrier, but she may return to it after her English improves. She has an associate’s degree in art design and works as a belly dance instructor and house cleaner, too. Cherepanov formerly worked in technology as a YouTube content creator, as well as computer repair and system administration, and has an associate’s degree in computer science.
Azeyanskykh says that her mentors, Lundin and Brackett, “make me believe that I am a good artist,” encouraging her to continue painting.
She recounts other heartwarming stories of strangers welcoming them with tears in their eyes. One couple at a supermarket paid for the couple’s groceries, refusing to accept money from them.
“You start to believe again that you mean something…people love you, and you are safe here,” said Azeyanskykh.
Cherepanov and Azeyanskykh will be featured this month in a televised interview with John Hamilton, host of the Calaveras Community TV program Inside View.
The special program is “part of an outreach program of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church and has involved the distribution of +400 free yellow and Blue ribbons that are worn to show support of the Ukrainian people under attack,” according to a press release by the Wondjina Research Institute (WRI).
WRI Director Rich Lundin and his wife, Claudia Brackett, Twain Harte residents, have become “mentors” to the refugees.
Lundin and Brackett were connected with the refugees through a member of their church who knew they were passionate about raising awareness and showing support for Ukraine. It was Brackett who first began making the yellow and blue ribbons, saying, “I felt like I really emotionally wanted Ukraine to be ok, and there really wasn’t much I could do, so I started wearing a ribbon.”
Now, over 400 ribbons later, the couple have made it their personal mission to help the newcomers by sharing their story with news media outlets with the hope that they will be able to find jobs and a home of their own in the Mother Lode community.
The Inside View program featuring Azeyanskykh and Cherepanov will be aired in two segments, and will be posted to Calaveras Community TV’s YouTube channel. The first segment will be aired on Friday, Sept. 2 on Calaveras County Xfinity Channel 7, Volcano Vision Channel Channel 21, CalTel Cablevision Channel 7, and Amador County Xfinity Channel 9. For more information on Calaveras Community TV programming, visit patv.calaverasgov.us/