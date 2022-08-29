5-ukraine-1.jpg

Ukrainian refugees Margaryta Azeyanskykh and Oleksandr Cherepanov met their mentors, Rich Lundin and Claudia Brackett, through members of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Twain Harte.

 Marie-Elena Schembri/Calaveras Enterprise

Two Ukrainian refugees have made their home in the Mother Lode, welcomed by community members who hope to make the jarring transition easier. 

Margaryta Azeyanskykh, 43, and Oleksandr Cherepanov, 35, lost their home and all of their belongings earlier this year when their home in Mariupol was attacked by the Russian army. The young couple is now living in Twain Harte with relatives and sat down with the Enterprise to share their experiences.

Marie-Elena studied creative writing, art, and photography at University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduating with a BA in Studio Art -Visual Media. She moved to California from Nebraska in 2019 and is happy to call Calaveras County her home.

