Keeping Up with Calaveras

CCWD water resources program manager receives leadership award
Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) Water Resources Program Manager Brad Arnold recently received the second annual John P. Fraser Water Leaders Fellowship from the Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA).
“Arnold is a licensed civil engineer and is responsible for CCWD’s water supply planning efforts, policy navigation and water rights management,” a press release from ACWA reads. “He holds two master’s degrees from the University of California, Davis, in agricultural engineering and water resources engineering. Arnold’s work has encompassed a broad range of activities related to water supply reliability and he has supported water agencies with planning activities and analysis of various water allocation scenarios and infrastructure projects.”
Arnold has worked in multiple different regions across the state of California, including in Kern County and the San Joaquin Valley as a consultant, the San Francisco Bay Area and briefly as a North-Central Region Office programmatic liaison with the California Department of Water Resources.
“The John P. Fraser Water Leaders Fellowship was created in 2019 to honor former ACWA Executive Director John P. Fraser for his 22 years of service to the association and his numerous contributions to the water community, including creating the nonprofit organization that would become the Water Education Foundation,” the release reads. “The fellowship is presented each year to an individual working at an ACWA member agency who has been selected to participate in the Water Education Foundation’s annual William R. Gianelli Water Leaders Class.”
Student from San Andreas earns M.Ed. from Concordia University, Nebraska
Veda Meyer, of San Andreas, recently received a master’s in education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska.
Founded in 1894, Concordia is a fully accredited, coeducational university based in Seward, Neb., that currently serves over 2,500 students.
“Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world,” a press release from Concordia reads.
West Point Lions Club receives award for community hall renovation
West Point Lions Club (WPLC) recently received an “Academy Award for Lionism” at the California State Lions Club Convention in Southern California for its role in renovating the West Point Community Hall.
“The West Point Lions Club was surprised and delighted to be recognized with an Academy Award for Lionism,” a press release from WPLC reads. “Selected in a statewide competition, the recognition was given for the local club’s ongoing efforts in West Point and adjoining communities.”
The award was presented by Susan and Don Gall, dignitaries of California Multiple District 4 of the Lions Clubs of California.
“The West Point club received the recognition for an outstanding project by a small Lions Club, for its part in supporting the refurbishing, modernizing and upgrading the West Point Community Hall,” the release reads. “Though the community hall is owned by Calaveras County, the Lions Club has long been instrumental in its daily operation, making it available for local events, meetings and gatherings.”
The community hall was built in the 1940s, and had last received a major update in the 1980s.
“Calaveras County stepped in to find funds, including $100,000 from the PG&E monies allotted from the Butte Fire, to update the hall to current standards for fire safety, energy efficiency, acoustics and access for the handicapped,” the release reads. “The antiquated kitchen also received a major facelift, including state of the art stainless steel appliances.”
The building can now be used for emergency evacuation purposes, and has already been used for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations and by PG&E.
“As restrictions relax post-pandemic, the site can be used more frequently for county functions, town meetings, and can be rented for family gatherings,” the release reads.
While the West Point Lions Club was “thrilled” to receive the recognition, the club was unable to attend the state convention this past year due to COVID-19.
“We were unaware of the honor until presented with the trophy at our last meeting on May 4 of this year,” WPLC President Vicki Snead-Hinkell said in the release.