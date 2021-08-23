A teenage girl and a California Highway Patrol officer both sustained minor injuries after their vehicles collided in San Andreas on the afternoon of Aug. 19.
Authorities say Trinity Ames, 17, of San Andreas, was stopped at a stop sign facing east on Magers Way, waiting to turn left onto northbound Highway 49, before she drove forward, directly into the path of a CHP officer who was driving south on Highway 49 at approximately 55 mph.
The CHP officer, 38-year-old Jeremy Cooper, reportedly applied his brakes and turned left to avoid collision, but the front of his 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe impacted the left side of Ames’s 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Cooper’s vehicle then impacted a fence, and both vehicles came to rest on the side of the roadway.
Ames sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene. Cooper also sustained minor injuries, was treated at Mark Twain Medical Center and later released.
No drugs or alcohol use is suspected in this collision, the CHP reports.