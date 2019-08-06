A San Andreas woman sustained moderate injuries and was arrested after a three-car collision in Murphys that is suspected to have occurred while she was driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs in the early evening of Aug. 4, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported.
No other drivers or passengers were injured in the collision.
The woman believed to have caused the incident, 39-year-old Brandy Terry, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Scott Street, south of Jones Street, when she turned her vehicle across the roadway for unknown reasons, colliding with the left, rear-side of a Chevrolet Silverado in the opposite lane. Terry’s vehicle then struck an oncoming Dodge Charger head-on, according to the CHP.
Both vehicles struck by Terry had passengers inside who were all wearing seat belts at the time of the incident and were uninjured, the CHP reported.
Terry, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered moderate injuries. She was arrested and released to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment.
The incident is currently under investigation by the CHP.