Former Calaveras County account auditor and long-time resident Jennifer Barr, 54, has announced her candidacy for treasurer-tax collector in the upcoming June 7 primary. Her opponent is Deputy Treasurer-Tax Collector Lehua Mossa, who the Enterprise will profile next week.
Barr told the Enterprise, “I worked in the auditor's office for about 10 years as a property tax manager. During that time I actually held the position that the current treasurer-tax collector held before she moved over to the tax collector's office. When I worked there I kind of thought that my path would be eventually getting over to the tax collector's office and running.”
Barr has lived in the county for 30 years. “We were blessed to raise our son and daughter here and now enjoy watching our grandchildren blossom here as well. Over the years I have been involved in community activities and youth sports including serving as Secretary-Treasurer of the Calaveras National Little League, the FFA Boosters, as well as a junior rodeo association,” Barr states on her campaign website.
When the Enterprise asked Barr what made her want to run for treasurer and tax collector, she stated, “About five years ago I got a different opportunity to work from home for a company that does software implementation. I took that position and kind of never looked back. But I enjoy working in the county government, so I decided that I wanted to go back to serve the people.”
When it comes to any improvements that can be made at the county tax collector's office, Barr said, “I don't know if there are problems per se. The job of that office is really to provide a service to collect taxes and do it in an efficient and friendly manner. I haven't been involved with the day-to-day dealings of the treasurer-tax collector for a while. But I'm sure that every office could use a fresh set of eyes and make some improvements.”
Barr touched upon how some voters get the duties of the treasurer-tax collector confused with those of the assessor: “I don't set the taxes, I just collect them. There are other people who actually set the rates, and the tax collector would do the collection.”
Barr said that her biggest challenge if elected will “probably be just getting a handle on what everybody is doing. Just learning exactly what everybody does and trying to manage the office so that everything is done in an efficient manner.”
She did state that, if elected, she is looking forward to going back to the office and working face to face with coworkers after working from home for so long.
The statewide direct primary election will take place on June 7.