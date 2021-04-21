Calaveras County Fairgrounds prepares for May homecoming event

2021 will be another year without the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, but the community will be getting “Back in the Saddle” with a homecoming event May 13-16.
The Calaveras County Homecoming will offer many of the activities found at the annual fair, but will exclude some historically popular events in order to comply with California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance.
This May, there will be no headline concert, rodeo or demolition derby. The wine show and adult exhibits are also canceled, while the inclusion of carnival rides is yet to be determined.
“It depends on what tier we are in,” Calaveras County Fair CEO Laurie Giannini told the Enterprise on April 16. “Yellow would be awesome and would help a lot. Orange might be doable.”
Calaveras County moved into the “moderate” orange tier of the state’s COVID-19 monitoring system on Tuesday after occupying the red tier since March 10.
In the meantime, staff and volunteers are working hard to prepare for the homecoming, which will include a frog jump event with local musical entertainment, vendors, fair food, a youth parade, a junior livestock show and competitions including Miss Calaveras and Saddle Queen. The junior livestock auction will remain virtual this year.
Tickets will be $7 each day with no advance admission. The Angels-Murphys-Arnold Booster’s Club for youth sports will be collecting $5 per car for parking.
Giannini describes the homecoming as a “re-imagined” fair. In order to host the event, the fairgrounds are following CDPH guidance for malls that are open across the state.
“Like a mall, the annual fair has many elements,” Giannini said. “Attendance caps for each day will be dependent on the tier that Calaveras County is in at the time of the event. The fair has formed a community focus group including (the county’s Office of Emergency Services), Visitor’s Bureau, City of Angels, Chamber of Commerce and Friends of the Calaveras County Fair. The purpose of the group is to assist in planning and marketing. … We are very excited to host the annual fair in a sound, safe manner.”
The county Department of Public Health will also have a presence at the homecoming to provide information, though COVID-19 vaccinations at the fairgrounds will be on-hold for the duration of the event.
Giannini requests that visitors “be kind and use common sense” when it comes to COVID-19 guidance, including social distancing and the nightly 8 p.m. closure of the fairgrounds.
Despite the many changes, Giannini hopes the event will restore a semblance of normalcy to Calaveras County.
“I just want our community to feel like a community again,” she said. “To just be excited and know that we’re still Calaveras County, and we’re still in the heart of California. It’s still the best place to live.”
The “Back in the Saddle” homecoming will introduce to the public the new “Frogmobile,” which will carry judges from the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce to deliver awards throughout the county for the Business Decorating Competition May 3-7. To register a business for the competition, visit calaveras.org.
In the summer months, other events are planned at the fairgrounds including the Mother Lode Celtic Faire on June 19-20 and a demolition derby on June 27.
On Saturday, April 24 at 9 a.m., volunteers are invited to bring their gardening tools and help plant flowers at the fairgrounds to spruce things up for the coming visitors.
For more information about the homecoming event, safety protocol and schedule, visit frogtown.org or contact the Calaveras County Fairgrounds at (209) 736-2476.