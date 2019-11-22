It’s the most giving-est time of the year! As Christmas and Thanksgiving lurk around the corner, the holiday spirit is alive in Calaveras County. Do a few good deeds to help those around you during the season of giving. Give your time to a cause by ringing the infamous bell at a Salvation Army kettle or drop off a cash donation to a worthy cause. We have a round-up of notable nonprofits benefitting the local community, so pick one – or a few – and get ready to spread that cheer with good deeds.
The Resource Connection Food Bank
The Resource Connection Food Bank based in San Andreas has provided emergency food to those in need since 1981. Year round the food bank’s efforts soothe food insecurity across the county, with additional efforts made in November and December to help families through the holidays.
How to Give:
Give your time by dedicating one day to good deeds with the food bank. Events include packing day on Dec. 12, when volunteers can make fruit and vegetable bags for hungry families from 9 a.m.-noon; preparation day including toy preparation at Mountain Oaks Charter School on Dec. 14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; toy distribution day at Mountain Oaks School on Dec. 16 from 8:45 a.m.-3:45 pm.; and holiday meal distribution on Dec. 16 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (holiday gear encouraged!). All events are suitable for kids ages 12 and older to volunteer and the toy drive allows for younger kids to be involved, too.
Other options to give back include cash donations, which can be dropped at the food bank or mailed to P.O. Box 1656, San Andreas, CA 95249. Before Dec. 14 the food bank will also collect toys for its holiday drive. Toys are donated through Toys for Tots and can also be dropped off at the San Andreas office, 206 George Reed Drive, San Andreas.
To get involved, call the office at 754-1257.
CHiPs for Kids
Sponsored by the California Highway Patrol, these annual efforts help CHP officers give back by collecting toys to gift to local communities during the holiday season.
How to Give:
Every year CHiPs for Kids hosts an annual toy drive to benefit local kids, and bikes are a big part of those gift giveaways. To make it happen, CHiPs hosts a bike build day in Sacramento where volunteers build the bikes and trikes that will be given away as part of the toy drive. It’s all part of the annual CHiPs for Kids Valley Division Bike Build Day. No experience is required, but those who do have experience can volunteer to staff the quality control table. The event will be held at Anrak Corp. Warehouse, 5820 Mayhew Road, Sacramento. Sign up online at SignupGenuis.com/go/409094aadaa2ea4fc1-chips Expert Tip: Bring your own tools if you have them. Assembly requires screwdrivers (both Phillips and standard), a crescent wrench, pliers, metric Allen wrench, and an open-end wrench. The bikes will benefit kids in Calaveras County.
Another way to give back to the organization is by donating a toy for the toy drive. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped at any participating CHP office.
Salvation Army – Calaveras County Unit
The Salvation Army is an international charitable organization with a Calaveras County office in San Andreas. More than 1.7 million people give their efforts to the cause across the globe each year. It is also a Protestant church.
How to Give:
To give back this holiday season, volunteer to be a bell ringer for the organization. Participants are given time slots during which they ring a bell outside of a specified retail location to gather donations from the community. Expert Tip: Get festive and don a Christmas sweater or Santa hat while you ring. All money benefits the Salvation Army and its programs. To sign-up, call the office at 754-1257.
Call-Out//Run for the Cause
Morning Sun Yoga in Valley Springs is hosting a Thanksgiving morning turkey trot to benefit The Resource Connection Food Bank. Participants – including dogs, kids and babies in strollers – can run a 1-mile or 5k to start their day off right! Top finishers will receive awards. Instead of requiring a registration fee, those running may simply make a monetary donation to the food bank. To give more, canned goods and nonperishables will be collected at the race to help the food bank build holiday baskets for the hungry. Registration begins at 7 a.m. on race day, and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. The race will take place at the top of Cameron Trail, New Hogan Lake, 2713 Hogan Dam Road, Valley Springs.